The Electricity Company of Ghana reported a fault in its network affecting several communities in the Tema Region on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

ECG confirmed that Kakasunaka #2, Greenheight, Agbedekofie, and surrounding areas are among the communities hit by the outage

The power company said its engineers have been deployed to fix the fault and restore electricity supply to affected customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed a power outage affecting several communities in the Tema Region, attributing the disruption to a fault in its electricity network.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the ECG's Tema Region office identified the affected areas as Kakasunaka #2, Greenheight, Agbedekofie, and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

ECG announces power outage in parts of Tema Region due to network fault. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

ECG engineers working to restore power

The company stated that its technical engineers have been deployed to investigate and repair the fault.

ECG assured customers in the affected areas that work to restore supply is actively under way.

The power utility also extended an apology to residents and businesses impacted by the outage, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused.

Tema communities bearing the brunt of dumsor

Unplanned outages remain a persistent concern for Ghanaian households and businesses, particularly in rapidly developing urban communities such as those in the Tema Region.

Residents in Greenheight, Kakasunaka #2, and Agbedekofie are among those currently without electricity as engineers work to pinpoint and address the source of the network fault.

ECG did not indicate an estimated time for the restoration of supply in its notice, but urged patience from affected customers as repair work continues.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet forecasts morning mist, afternoon rain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

GMet warned of mist along coastal, mountainous and forest areas in the early hours of the day. Sunny conditions were expected to follow, with the possibility of thunderstorms or rain later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh