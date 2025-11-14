The government has decided to enlist one family member of each of the six women who died in the El-Wak stampede

Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi conveyed this arrangement to one of the bereaved families when they visited

The Deputy Defence Minister was accompanied by the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey,

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Defence Minister, disclosed that the Mahama-led government has decided to enlist one family member each of the six ladies who died during the El-Wak stampede in Accra.

According to the Deputy Minister, this move is intended to serve as a replacement for their daughters and to honour the lost souls.

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Defence Minister, says the government will enlist one family member each of those who died in the El-Wak stampede.

In a video on X, Brogya Genfi was speaking when he visited the home of the late 22-year-old Priscilla Nyamalor.

"The President sent us to inform you that the state will support the family of the deceased with the funeral and burial rites."

"The second thing is that the President asked that the family get a replacement for their relative who died so that person would be automatically enlisted in the military. You will coordinate with some government workers from the region on that. It could be a sibling of the deceased or any other relative the family deems fit."

After mentioning these two points, Brogya Genfi added that they also came to express their condolences and mourn with the families.

"The final thing is to console you. No matter what we say, she will not come back. So we offer our condolences to you and your family."

The Deputy Defence Minister was accompanied by the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and other government officials.

Reactions to government's offer for El-Wak victims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@suro_nyame1 said:

"This amounts to nothing, payment for recruitment into all our security services must be stop. No visionary leadership of a nation will take money from her own citizens before the citizens can be allowed to serve their own nation. Negligence caused this so let’s fix it rather."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Compensate the families like you always do‼️ Better still, set up a fund for them ‼️😒🤦🏾💔."

@_gustavo400 said:

"This is good, but the paying for forms should be abolished!"

@Surviiii1743551 wrote:

"Make I struggle dey look for job, the die in the process, another person sleeping comfortably at home go come enter automatically then go enjoy.. herh life."

@Air4Carlos said:

"This thing go bring some serious fight eh. By now people dey tighten demma powers too."

@21_Sense wrote:

"They’ve tried thou😞. But what if they are just like me? The one child to my parents 😞😞."

@KSnetne said:

"A meaningful gesture of honour and remembrance. It provides a way to commemorate the victims while giving their families a tangible connection to the Ghana Armed Forces."

@Abena_Lacey wrote:

"I think it's fair, although it's sad."

@ViewOnes7 said:

"They are scared of lawsuits so they want to use this to prevent that."

Friends mourn the death of Prisciila, a Ghanaian lady who died in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12. Photo credit: @3b_spa

Tributes pour in for Priscilla Nyamalor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians paid tribute to Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost their lives in the El-Wak stampede.

Priscilla Akua Nyamalor was 22 years old when she met her untimely death.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic incident.

