A 19-year-old final-year student of Peki Senior High School in the Volta Region has died following an alleged altercation with a colleague in the dormitory

The student reportedly became unconscious during the dispute on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and was later pronounced dead upon arrival at the Peki Government Hospital

A fellow student has reportedly been arrested and is currently in police custody, as investigations into the circumstances of the tragic incident continue in Peki

A final-year student of Peki Senior High School in the Volta Region has died following an alleged altercation with a colleague in one of the school’s dormitories.

A Peki SHS final-year student dies after an alleged dormitory altercation with a colleague. Photo source: Peki SHS.

Source: Facebook

The deceased, identified as 19-year-old Joseph Tsetsekple, reportedly became unconscious on November 3, 2026.

He was later rushed to the Peki Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Peki SHS is located in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

School authorities have declined to speak on the incident, saying the matter is above them, according to JoyNews. Police have since taken up the case.

What reportedly led to Joseph’s death

According to Adom News, the incident started after Joseph placed his schoolbag on a colleague’s bed. The colleague reportedly asked him to remove it immediately.

When Joseph attempted to retrieve the bag, the student allegedly threw it away, sparking a confrontation.

During the disagreement, the colleague allegedly pushed Joseph forcefully against a wall, leaving him unconscious.

Reports indicate that he remained unconscious for several hours before he was taken to hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the delay in securing medical attention remain under investigation.

Joseph Tsetsekple’s father recounts tragic day

Gabriel Tsetsekple, Joseph’s father, told Adom News that Joseph and his twin sister had contacted him to request money on the day of the incident.

He said he later received a distress call from a teacher, who informed him that his son had become unconscious and been taken to hospital.

While travelling from Nkachina in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region to the school, he received another call from the headmistress.

She informed him that Joseph had died after reportedly failing to respond to treatment. According to JoyNews, the father has alleged that the school authorities tried to keep the matter from the public.

He also maintained that his son was not sick and had no condition that could have led to his death.

Police, GES act on Peki SHS incident

The student involved, whose name has been withheld, has been arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations, Adom News reported.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Volta Regional Education Director confirmed the incident and said the matter was before the police.

The school has also reported the incident to the Regional Education Directorate. Authorities have requested an autopsy, after which the remains will be released to the family for burial.

The TikTok video from JoyNews, in which it reports on the Peki SHS incident, is below.

Asanteman SHS final-year student dies

In May 2026, YEN.com.gh reported that a 17-year-old final-year student of Asanteman SHS died in a tragic incident reportedly linked to phone charging during heavy rain.

The student reportedly passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026. His death sparked nationwide concern over the safe use of mobile phones.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh