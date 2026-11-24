The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, 24 November 2026

GMet warned of mist along coastal, mountainous and forest areas in the early hours of the day

Sunny conditions are expected to follow, with the possibility of thunderstorms or rain later in the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to expect a mix of conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, residents along the coastline as well as those in mountainous and forest zones should expect misty conditions during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

GMet forecasts early morning mist and afternoon rain for Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency advises the public to factor this into any travel or commute plans, as reduced visibility can pose risks on the road.

What to expect later in the day

As the morning progresses, GMet forecasts that sunny weather will take over across much of the country.

However, the agency cautions that the clearer skies may not last, as there are chances of thunderstorms or rainfall developing later in the day.

Ghanaians are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from GMet and take necessary precautions, particularly those in areas prone to flooding or strong winds during storm activity.

Read the morning weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in parts of Ghana

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate faults that caused outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase, and several Ashanti South communities without power.

A broken high-tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted power supply to multiple Western Region communities, including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh