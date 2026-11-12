Ghana's redesigned banknote series features eight historical figures across seven denominations, from GH¢1 to GH¢200

Dr Kwame Nkrumah has been given his own solo portrait on the GH¢200 note, marking a departure from his previous appearance

The redesigned series includes trailblazers such as the first woman judge in the Commonwealth and the designer of Ghana's national flag

Ghana's newly redesigned cedi banknotes pay tribute to eight significant figures from the country's history, with each denomination honouring a different pioneer whose contributions shaped the nation.

The GH¢1 note carries the portrait of Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, recognised as the first Makola market woman to open a bank account with the then Standard Bank of West Africa, now known as Standard Chartered Bank.

Ghana's newly redesigned cedi banknotes pay tribute to eight significant figures from the country's history. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery, a revered Catholic priest from Zimuopare (Ko), near Nandom in the Upper West Region, appears on the GH¢2 note. His influence in the region dates back to the 1950s.

The GH¢5 note features James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey, while the GH¢10 denomination carries the image of Justice Annie Jiagge, who made history as the first woman in Ghana and across the Commonwealth of Nations to be appointed a judge.

Dr Ephraim Amu, known for composing the Twi version of the Ghana national anthem, Yɛn Ara Asaase Ni, is honoured on the GH¢20 note.

The GH¢50 banknote features Theodosia Salome Okoh, the designer of the Ghanaian flag.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan appears on the GH¢100 note, reflecting his stature as one of Ghana's most celebrated sons on the global stage.

The GH¢200 banknote features Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in a significant change from the existing series.

Previously, Nkrumah's portrait appeared on the ceremonial GH¢2 denomination as part of a collective image of the Big Six, the group of Ghanaian nationalists who rose to prominence following their arrest by British colonial authorities in 1948 after disturbances in Accra.

His inclusion on the GH¢200 note as a solo figure marks a notable shift in how the redesigned series recognises his legacy.

Bank of Ghana launches new cedi app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana launched a new Cedi App to help Ghanaians explore the Heritage Series banknotes before they enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

The app offered an interactive way to learn about the notes’ designs and security features, while a nationwide campaign would bring guidance to communities across all 16 regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh