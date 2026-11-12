The Bank of Ghana announced a nationwide public education campaign on the newly introduced Heritage Series banknotes ahead of their December 2026 circulation

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama made the announcement during the official launch of the Heritage Series at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026

The campaign will cover all 16 regions of Ghana and be conducted in major local languages to help citizens identify genuine banknotes

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced plans to launch a nationwide public education campaign to prepare Ghanaians for the rollout of the new Heritage Series banknotes, which are scheduled to enter circulation on 1 December 2026.

Bank of Ghana to launch a nationwide campaign on Heritage Series banknotes. Image credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama made the announcement on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at the official launch of the Heritage Series banknotes held at Bank Square in Accra.

He said the campaign would span all 16 regions of the country and be delivered in major local languages, ensuring that citizens across every part of Ghana can access the information in a language they understand.

BoG's Heritage Series education drive

Dr Asiama described the public sensitisation effort as a critical step in the transition to the redesigned currency, emphasising that the Bank of Ghana wanted every citizen to feel confident identifying the new notes.

"The Bank will embark on a nationwide public education campaign across all regions and in major local languages to ensure that every Ghanaian knows their cedi and understands the security features of the Heritage Series," he said.

The campaign is designed to help people distinguish authentic Heritage Series banknotes from counterfeits, become familiar with the enhanced security features built into the new currency, and handle the notes responsibly in everyday transactions.

"Through this campaign, we aim to equip the public with the knowledge needed to identify genuine banknotes, to handle currency responsibly, and to appreciate the national heritage reflected in the series," Dr Asiama added.

Transition period for old and new banknotes

Ghanaians will not face an abrupt switch when the Heritage Series enters circulation in December.

The BoG has confirmed that existing banknotes will remain valid during a transition period, with both the old and new versions circulating side by side.

The education campaign forms part of the central bank's wider strategy to build public confidence in the cedi and ensure a smooth handover to the redesigned currency.

By reaching citizens before the new notes become available for daily use, the BoG hopes to reduce confusion and equip the public with the tools to verify what they receive and spend.

The Heritage Series itself features strengthened security measures intended to make counterfeiting more difficult and verification more straightforward for ordinary users, adding another layer of protection to Ghana's currency system.

List of Ghana currency designs from independence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s currency designs, from the West African pound to the newly launched Cedi Heritage Series.

Each redesign reflects a different chapter in the country’s history, while the latest notes bring together national figures, landmarks and Adinkra symbols. The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh