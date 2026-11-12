Each of the Bank of Ghana’s new Heritage Series cedi notes is designed around a special theme that reflects a key part of Ghana’s identity

The themes were highlighted in a series of images shared on social media, showing both the front and reverse sides of all eight new banknotes

From the GH¢1 to the GH¢200, the notes honour prominent Ghanaians and iconic landmarks linked to the key values the central bank sought to celebrate

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The hidden meaning behind each of Ghana’s new Heritage Series cedi notes has emerged following their unveiling by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The new GH¢200 note, themed Sovereignty, features Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Photo source: @3xtra/Instagram

Source: Facebook

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the new banknotes at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The series features eight prominent Ghanaians on the front and landmarks or scenes on the reverse. According to the BoG, the notes will enter circulation on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, alongside the existing currency.

Images shared by 3Xtra on Instagram showed that each denomination carries a distinct theme. These range from commerce and education to peace and sovereignty.

Lower cedi notes celebrate commerce and education

The GH¢1 note carries the theme Commerce, featuring Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome on the front and market women on the reverse.

Religious Freedom is the theme of the GH¢2 note, which bears Cardinal Peter Dery and the Larabanga Mosque.

On the GH¢5 note, the theme is Education, with Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey on the front and Achimota School on the reverse.

Aggrey was a renowned educationist, while Cardinal Dery was a respected Catholic cleric.

GH¢10, GH¢20 and GH¢50 cedi note themes

Justice and Equality is the theme of the GH¢10 note, which features Justice Annie Jiagge and the Supreme Court.

The GH¢20 note carries the theme Arts and Entertainment, with Dr Ephraim Amu on the front and the National Theatre on the reverse.

Nationalism is the theme of the GH¢50 note, which bears Theodosia Okoh and the Jubilee House. Okoh designed Ghana’s national flag, while Amu was a celebrated composer and musician.

The Instagram post from 3Xtra, in which the themes of the new cedi notes are shown, is below.

Peace and sovereignty on highest cedi notes

The GH¢100 note carries the theme Peace, featuring former UN chief Kofi Annan and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Sovereignty is the theme of the GH¢200 note, the highest in the series. It bears the portrait of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, with the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on the reverse.

Nkrumah led Ghana to independence in 1957.

Achimota School featured on new GH¢5 note

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School became the only senior high school featured on the new Heritage Series cedi notes.

The school’s clock-tower building appears on the reverse side of the GH¢5 note. According to the BoG’s Dominic Owusu, the selection was deliberate and followed consultations with stakeholders.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh