A popular senior high school in Ghana has made history as the only school featured on the Bank of Ghana’s new Heritage Series cedi notes

The school appears on the reverse side of the new GH¢5 note, which carries the portrait of a renowned Ghanaian educationist on the front side

Bank of Ghana’s Head of Currency Management, Dominic Owusu, explained that the selection of the school was deliberate and followed several consultations with key stakeholders

A popular senior high school in Ghana has become the only school featured on the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) new Heritage Series cedi notes.

Achimota School’s clock-tower building on the reverse side of the Bank of Ghana’s new GH¢5 Heritage Series note. Photo source: @Bank of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the new banknotes at the BoG’s Bank Square headquarters in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The Heritage Series features eight prominent Ghanaians alongside landmarks and symbols that reflect the country’s history and culture.

According to the central bank, the new notes will enter circulation on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Existing cedi notes will remain legal tender alongside the new series.

Notably, only one of the landmarks featured is a senior high school.

Achimota School on new GH¢5 note

Depicted on the reverse side of the new GH¢5 banknote is Achimota School’s iconic clock-tower building.

The front of the note features the portrait of educationist Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey. Aggrey was one of the founders of Achimota School, which was established in 1927.

The note also carries an Adinkra symbol representing education. With this, Achimota has become the only senior high school in Ghana to appear on a cedi note in the series.

The Instagram post from Pulse Ghana, in which the new GH¢5 note is shown, is below.

Why Bank of Ghana chose Achimota School

According to Pulse Ghana, Dominic Owusu, Head of the Currency Management Department at the BoG, said the choice was deliberate.

“It wasn’t chosen by mistake. A lot of thinking went into it,” he said. He explained that the bank wanted a mixed school with both primary and secondary sections.

Owusu added that the design team looked at what Aggrey was connected with to link the front and back of the note.

What’s on the other Heritage cedi notes

Besides the GH¢5 note, the series includes seven other denominations. The GH¢1 note features Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome, with market women on the reverse.

Cardinal Peter Dery appears on the GH¢2 note, alongside the Larabanga Mosque. Justice Annie Jiagge and the Supreme Court feature on the GH¢10 note, while Dr Ephraim Amu and the National Theatre are on the GH¢20.

Theodosia Okoh appears on the GH¢50 with the Jubilee House, and Kofi Annan is on the GH¢100 with the KAIPTC. Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park feature on the GH¢200 note.

BoG postpones Heritage cedi notes unveiling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the BoG moved the unveiling of the Heritage Series from November 3 to November 12, 2026.

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama had initially announced the November 3 date on September 24, 2026. No explanation was given for the change at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh