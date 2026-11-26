President Mahama announced the reassignment of GNPC CEO Kwame Ntow Amoah with immediate effect on Thursday, November 26, 2026

Hamis Ussif, the Corporation's Deputy CEO for Finance, Commercial and Administration, stepped in as Acting Chief Executive Officer

President Mahama also reconstituted the GNPC Governing Board, naming Solomon Quaynor as the new Chairman

President John Mahama has removed Kwame Ntow Amoah from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), redirecting him to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition as a Technical Advisor for the remainder of his contract.

The presidency announced the reassignment of GNPC CEO Kwame Ntow Amoah with immediate effect on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The directive, announced by the Presidency on Thursday, November 26, 2026, takes immediate effect and forms part of a broader restructuring of leadership at the state oil corporation.

Following Amoah's departure from the top role, Hamis Ussif has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of GNPC.

Ussif previously served as the Corporation's Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Finance, Commercial and Administration, and will hold the acting position until a substantive CEO is named.

The Presidency's statement directed the Minister for Energy and Green Transition to work closely with the reconstituted board to ensure a smooth handover and uninterrupted continuity of GNPC's operations.

Mahama acknowledged Mr Amoah's contributions to the Corporation and to Ghana's broader petroleum sector, expressing gratitude for his service to the nation.

Alongside the executive changes, Mahama has reconstituted the GNPC Governing Board, with Solomon Quaynor appointed as its new Chairman.

The board reconstitution signals a wider reset of oversight structures at the Corporation as the new leadership settles in.

GNPC plays a central role in Ghana's oil and gas industry, overseeing the country's petroleum interests and driving upstream development.

The leadership changes come at a critical period for the sector as Ghana continues to manage its hydrocarbon resources amid shifting energy transition priorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh