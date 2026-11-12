The Narcotics Control Commission arrested a 43-year-old freight forwarder in Tema in connection with a major narcotics shipment intercepted in Spain

Spanish authorities seized approximately 2.6 tonnes of narcotics hidden in false compartments beneath wooden crates of coconuts shipped from Ghana's Tema Port

NACOC confirmed the suspect processed customs documents for the shipment and is currently being held in custody while investigations continue

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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a 43-year-old freight forwarder in Tema in connection with a large-scale narcotics seizure that took place in Valencia, Spain, in August 2026.

NACOC officers apprehended the suspect at approximately 3 pm on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

The Narcotics Control Commission arrested a 43-year-old freight forwarder in Tema in connection with a major narcotics shipment intercepted in Spain. Credit: NACOC

Source: Facebook

He operates a freight forwarding business at Community 1 in Tema and is currently being held in NACOC's cells to assist with ongoing investigations.

Joy News reported that preliminary investigations identified the suspect as the person responsible for preparing and processing customs documentation for the intercepted shipment. According to the source, an agent brought the consignment to the suspect's company and supplied the information required to complete the customs paperwork on behalf of the exporters.

The Commission is working to establish the full scope of the operation and determine what roles various individuals may have played. Sources at NACOC also indicated that efforts were underway to identify, locate, and arrest additional suspects believed to be connected to the network.

How Spanish authorities busted Ghana-origin drug shipment

The narcotics at the centre of the investigation were concealed in false compartments beneath wooden crates used to ship coconuts from Ghana. The two containers departed Tema Port on 2 August 2026 and arrived at the Port of Valencia roughly 20 days later.

Spanish law enforcement flagged the containers for inspection and subsequently traced the consignment to a warehouse in Almería, where two men were arrested while the cargo was being offloaded. In total, approximately 2.6 tonnes of coke were recovered from the shipment.

NACOC's arrest of the Tema-based freight forwarder marks the first publicly confirmed arrest in Ghana in connection with the Valencia seizure, as the Commission pursues the wider network alleged to be behind the operation.

NACOC hunts accomplices in Lebanon drug bust

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Syrian national was arrested at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after travelling from Accra.

Lebanese authorities said about 40 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance was hidden in two pieces of his luggage.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh