The NPP issued a formal travel advisory signed by National Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye warning members at Ghana's airports and seaports

The party alleged that NDC-affiliated individuals may attempt to plant coke and other narcotics in the luggage of NPP travellers

The advisory follows Spain's seizure of 2.6 tonnes of coke hidden in a coconut shipment from Ghana in November

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a formal travel advisory urging its members, supporters and sympathisers to exercise heightened vigilance when passing through Ghana's airports and seaports.

It is concerned about possible attempts to plant prohibited substances in their luggage.

The NPP issued a formal travel advisory warning members at Ghana's airports and seaports. Credit: Henry Nana Boakye

Source: Facebook

The advisory, signed by National Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye, known widely as Nana B, alleged that individuals connected to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) may seek to implicate innocent NPP travellers in narcotics-related offences for political reasons.

The party framed the alert as a response to what it described as growing desperation within the NDC government over public scrutiny of its management of narcotics-related matters.

According to the advisory, NDC-affiliated elements may attempt to "equalise" for what the NPP characterised as the ruling party's poor record on narcotics control.

"Amid growing public scrutiny of the government's shambolic and disgraceful handling of narcotics-related matters, the NDC and John Mahama regime has become very desperate, and elements affiliated to the NDC may go to any lengths to rope in innocent members and sympathisers of the NPP just to equalise for their horrible record..."

The party provided no supporting evidence for its claims of a coordinated effort to plant narcotics on its members.

The advisory was issued against the backdrop of a significant drug seizure in Spain. On Wednesday, 11 November, Spanish authorities intercepted 2.6 tonnes of coke concealed within a coconut shipment originating from Ghana. Two suspects were arrested after investigators traced the consignment from the port of Valencia to a warehouse in Almería. The seizure is among a series of overseas drug interceptions linked to Ghanaian cargo in recent months, drawing fresh scrutiny to the country's port and cargo-screening procedures.

What is the NPP recommending?

The NPP outlined a range of protective measures for travellers. Members were advised to securely lock and wrap their luggage, maintain personal control over their belongings at all times and refuse to accept parcels or packages from individuals they cannot verify, particularly items intended for delivery to a third party.

The party further recommended that travellers inspect the contents of their bags before departing for the airport, again at check-in, and whenever luggage is returned to their possession. Members were also encouraged to record video footage of their bags and how they are packed, retain luggage tags and other travel documentation, and promptly report any suspicious handling to airport security or relevant authorities.

NACOC hunts accomplices in Lebanon drug bust

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Syrian national was arrested at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after travelling from Accra.

Lebanese authorities said about 40 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance was hidden in two pieces of his luggage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh