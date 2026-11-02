40kg Bust: Lebanon Suspect Reportedly Opens Up on How He Bypassed Ghana Airport Checks
- A Syrian national was intercepted at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, carrying 40kg of an illegal substance reportedly sourced from Ghana
- The suspect allegedly told interrogators he paid bribes to Ghanaian airport officials who allowed him through security without being searched
- Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has launched an active operation to arrest suspected accomplices on Ghanaian soil following the bust
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A Syrian national arrested at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on 31 October 2026, while allegedly carrying 40kg of illegal substance sourced from Ghana, has reportedly broken his silence and disclosed how he managed to leave Accra without being detected.
According to LBC journalist Wissam Nasarallah, a source from the Beirut airport revealed that during questioning, the suspect claimed he had paid bribes to officials at the Accra international airport, who in turn allowed him to pass through security checkpoints without being searched.
The man reportedly said he was promised a total of US$3,000 upon successfully delivering the illegal substance to a contact waiting outside the Lebanon airport.
Ghana Airport under scrutiny over security lapses
The admission has intensified public scrutiny of Ghana's airport security apparatus, especially given that the Accra International Airport has recently been equipped with advanced screening technologies, sniffer dogs, and other detection measures intended to curb the movement of illegal substances.
Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) responded swiftly, launching an active operation to apprehend suspected accomplices believed to be operating on Ghanaian soil.
This incident is not isolated. It follows a seizure of 70kg of illegal substance traced to Ghana in November 2025, and a separate interception of 3.9 tonnes of illegal substance from Ghana at a French airport, raising persistent questions about the effectiveness and integrity of agencies responsible for screening at Ghanaian ports of entry.
Netizens share disappointment in Ghana Airport
The revelations drew sharp responses online, with many calling for accountability from those in charge of airport operations.
@YvesAfrique:
"The head of the airport has to be brought to book."
@brightObeng-y2h:
"They should concentrate on those collecting bribes and allowing such things through our Airports instead of harassing ordinary Ghanaians on gifts purchased for families."
@EmmanuelMensahGenesiz:
"This is so embarrassing."
@hildakay:
"It's a big shame to Ghana hmm."
@wisdomsenyo3012:
"This is becoming one too many for our country, Ghana. Too bad!"
@oppongrichmond-xu6ie: "So embarrassing as a nation."
@jaysean4898:
"The collaboration turned into a bribe😂😂😂."
@apn3259:
"Those officials must be identified and prosecuted. This is embarrassing 😤."
@abdulazizabonjo2845:
"They should arrest all those people who were on duty at the scanner and those using the dogs."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh