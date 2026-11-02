A Syrian national was intercepted at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, carrying 40kg of an illegal substance reportedly sourced from Ghana

The suspect allegedly told interrogators he paid bribes to Ghanaian airport officials who allowed him through security without being searched

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has launched an active operation to arrest suspected accomplices on Ghanaian soil following the bust

A Syrian national arrested at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on 31 October 2026, while allegedly carrying 40kg of illegal substance sourced from Ghana, has reportedly broken his silence and disclosed how he managed to leave Accra without being detected.

Man arrested in Lebanon with 40kg of illegal substance from Ghana allegedly admits to bribery. Image credit: Gossip24/YT, 1957 News

Source: UGC

According to LBC journalist Wissam Nasarallah, a source from the Beirut airport revealed that during questioning, the suspect claimed he had paid bribes to officials at the Accra international airport, who in turn allowed him to pass through security checkpoints without being searched.

The man reportedly said he was promised a total of US$3,000 upon successfully delivering the illegal substance to a contact waiting outside the Lebanon airport.

Ghana Airport under scrutiny over security lapses

The admission has intensified public scrutiny of Ghana's airport security apparatus, especially given that the Accra International Airport has recently been equipped with advanced screening technologies, sniffer dogs, and other detection measures intended to curb the movement of illegal substances.

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) responded swiftly, launching an active operation to apprehend suspected accomplices believed to be operating on Ghanaian soil.

This incident is not isolated. It follows a seizure of 70kg of illegal substance traced to Ghana in November 2025, and a separate interception of 3.9 tonnes of illegal substance from Ghana at a French airport, raising persistent questions about the effectiveness and integrity of agencies responsible for screening at Ghanaian ports of entry.

Netizens share disappointment in Ghana Airport

The revelations drew sharp responses online, with many calling for accountability from those in charge of airport operations.

@YvesAfrique:

"The head of the airport has to be brought to book."

@brightObeng-y2h:

"They should concentrate on those collecting bribes and allowing such things through our Airports instead of harassing ordinary Ghanaians on gifts purchased for families."

@EmmanuelMensahGenesiz:

"This is so embarrassing."

@hildakay:

"It's a big shame to Ghana hmm."

@wisdomsenyo3012:

"This is becoming one too many for our country, Ghana. Too bad!"

@oppongrichmond-xu6ie: "So embarrassing as a nation."

@jaysean4898:

"The collaboration turned into a bribe😂😂😂."

@apn3259:

"Those officials must be identified and prosecuted. This is embarrassing 😤."

@abdulazizabonjo2845:

"They should arrest all those people who were on duty at the scanner and those using the dogs."

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Source: YEN.com.gh