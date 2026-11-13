The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, 13 November 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected to cause poor visibility across parts of southern Ghana early in the day

Thunderstorms and rain-bearing clouds may develop later over forest and transition zones

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, 13 November 2026, alerting residents across the country to a range of conditions expected throughout the day.

According to GMet, the morning will open with mist or fog patches settling over sections of southern Ghana, bringing reduced visibility to affected areas. Residents commuting early are advised to exercise caution on the roads.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms and rain in several areas Today, November 13, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the morning gives way to afternoon, conditions are expected to improve, with sunshine breaking through alongside intermittent cloud cover across much of the country.

Storms possible later in forest and transition zones

Despite the relatively calm midday outlook, GMet has flagged the potential for rain-bearing clouds and thunderstorms to develop later in the day over the forest belt and transition zones.

People living or travelling in these areas should stay alert to changing conditions as the afternoon unfolds.

In the north, slightly hazy skies are forecast, with the North East and Upper East Regions most likely to experience reduced clarity due to the haze.

Residents in these areas should not expect the same clear conditions anticipated further south during the morning hours.

GMet continues to monitor conditions and advises Ghanaians to stay updated through official channels for any further changes to the forecast.

Read the morning weather update from the GMe on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder had triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region.

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, and Ampatia, had lost their electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault.

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh