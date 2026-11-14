The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour impact-based forecast ahead of Saturday, November 14, 2026

GMet identified six specific areas at risk of thunderstorms and rainfall from the afternoon into the evening

Mist, fog and hazy conditions are also expected in parts of Ghana during the early morning hours

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather forecast warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across selected parts of the country on Saturday, November 14, 2026, even as sunny conditions are expected to prevail in much of Ghana through the day.

GMet's 18-hour impact-based forecast indicates that rain-bearing clouds will push into portions of the coastal, middle and transition sectors from the afternoon, persisting into the evening hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of potential thunderstorms in parts of the country on November 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Areas at risk of thunderstorms

The six areas specifically highlighted across GMet's forecast maps are Sunyani, Sefwi Bekwai, Kumasi, Abetifi, Ho and Axim.

Afternoon storm activity is concentrated around the Kumasi-Abetifi corridor and the southwestern coastal zone, while by evening the risk broadens to cover all six locations.

Aside from the thunderstorm threat, GMet also warned of mist and fog patches over forest and mountainous zones, as well as sections of the coastline, during the early morning.

Dust-driven hazy conditions are expected to affect the extreme northern parts of the country.

Temperatures and general conditions

Despite the storm warnings, sunny spells with intermittent cloud cover are forecast to characterise most of Ghana during the afternoon.

The agency's temperature projections show a maximum of 37°C in the northern sector, 35°C across the transition belt, 33°C in the forest zone and 32°C along the coast. Minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 22°C and 23°C.

Below is the full weather report for November 14, as shared on X:

The forecast reflects the broader weather pattern typical of Ghana in November, when southern parts of the country are approaching the tail end of the minor rainy season while the north transitions into drier, dustier conditions driven by the Harmattan.

GMet warned of possible thunderstorms on November 13

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast mist and fog patches across parts of southern Ghana on Friday, November 13, potentially reducing visibility in the morning.

The agency also warned of possible thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day, particularly across forest and transition zones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh