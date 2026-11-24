Electric bicycles and motorcycles offer Ghanaians an alternative means of transportation without relying on petrol

Several models are available on the Ghanaian market, with prices varying depending on battery capacity, speed and travelling distance

Some electric mobility companies also offer flexible payment arrangements for individuals who cannot afford an outright purchase

Electric bikes are gradually gaining ground in Ghana as an alternative to conventional petrol-powered motorcycles.

Buying an electric bike in Ghana: Prices, dealers and payment plans. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

For delivery riders, students, workers and business owners looking to reduce their daily transportation expenses, electric bikes offer an option worth considering.

Unlike conventional motorcycles, electric bikes rely on rechargeable batteries to power their motors, eliminating the need to purchase petrol.

However, their prices vary considerably depending on the manufacturer, battery capacity, motor power and additional features.

Prices of electric bikes in Ghana

Checks on Jiji Ghana and electric mobility company websites show that selected electric bikes are selling for between GH₵3,800 and GH₵26,000.

Below are the advertised prices of some electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles available in Ghana.

Electric bike model Price (GH₵) E-Move electric bike 3,800 M2 electric scooter 4,790 Retro electric bike 5,500 SK electric bike 6,500 Electric mountain bike 7,500 U2 electric motorbike 8,000 M8 electric motorcycle 8,590 Ben Rors electric bike 9,000 Ben Rors fat tyre bicycle 9,500 Super 73 electric bike 10,500 Wahu electric bike 11,500–13,500 Majesty electric bike 12,999 V8 electric bike 16,500 GoGo electric motorcycle 18,200 ARC Ride Panther 26,000a

The distance an electric bike can cover on a single charge depends on its battery capacity, riding speed, terrain and the weight it carries.

Prospective buyers should also consider the cost of replacement batteries, maintenance and the availability of spare parts before purchasing one.

Where to buy electric bikes in Ghana

Several companies and online marketplaces sell electric bikes in Ghana. These include:

Wahu Mobility

GoGo E-Mobility

JamCity E-Bikes

Jiji Ghana

Some companies also provide lease-to-own arrangements, allowing customers to make an initial deposit and pay the remaining amount in instalments.

GoGo E-Mobility, for instance, advertises its electric motorcycle at GH₵18,200 for an outright purchase and GH₵24,500 under its standard lease arrangement.

The company says its motorcycle can cover up to 110 kilometres on a fully charged battery. Riders can also exchange depleted batteries for charged ones at designated battery-swapping stations across Accra.

Before purchasing an electric bike, buyers should confirm its charging requirements, warranty coverage, battery condition and applicable road registration requirements.

Disclaimer: The prices listed are based on advertised offers and are subject to change. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any of the sellers or companies mentioned in this article.

EV within GH¢50k to GH¢80k

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that several mini electric cars fall within the GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 price bracket before import expenses.

Models from Zhidou, Chery, Bestune, Geely, Changan and Wuling offer ranges of about 170km to 222km.

Shipping, import duties, clearing and registration would increase the final amount paid in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh