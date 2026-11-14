The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a planned maintenance outage affecting dozens of communities across the Ashanti Region

The outage is scheduled to last nine hours, running from 8:00am to 5:00pm on Tuesday, 17th November, 2026

Areas including Offinso, Santasi, Barekese, Kodie, Trede and dozens of surrounding communities are listed among those affected

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage across multiple communities in the Ashanti Region, citing planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

The notice, posted on ECG's official Instagram page on Saturday, 14th November, 2026, confirmed that the outage would take effect on Tuesday, 17th November, 2026, beginning at 8:00am and lasting until 5:00pm — a total of nine hours.

ECG shares power outage schedule online. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: UGC

Ashanti Region communities facing outage

According to ECG, the maintenance exercise will affect a broad stretch of communities across the region. Areas listed in the announcement include Bekwame, Kyekyewere, Paah, Sabin Akrofrom, Pakyi No.1 and 2, ICS, Semanhyia, Heman, Ampatia, Darko, Bebu, Ampabame, Mpatasie, Trede, Apagya, Koforidua, Fankyenebra, Santasi, Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese Headworks, Akyease Booster Station, Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Kwamang, Nkwantakese, Boamang and Tetrem, among other surrounding areas.

The scope of the outage covers both urban and peri-urban communities, with critical infrastructure sites such as the Barekese Headworks and Akyease Booster Station also included on the list.

ECG regrets inconvenience

In its announcement, ECG stated that the temporary outage was necessary to carry out the maintenance works and expressed regret over the disruption it would cause residents and businesses.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the company said in its post.

Planned outages of this nature are routine for the utility company, which periodically schedules maintenance shutdowns to carry out upgrades and repairs on its electricity distribution network.

Residents and businesses in the listed communities are advised to make necessary preparations ahead of the nine-hour interruption on Tuesday.

The Instagram post is below:

ECG announces Dumsor schedule in Cape Coast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned two-day power outage in parts of the Central Region on November 11 and 12, including the communities affected and the scheduled interruption times.

The outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on each day, and ECG has urged residents and businesses to prepare for the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh