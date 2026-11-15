The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled a six-hour outage affecting several communities in the capital

ECG confirmed the November 15 interruption will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm as part of emergency maintenance works

A second power cut is also scheduled for November 17, affecting several additional communities in the Tema enclave

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a six-hour power outage for parts of Tema on Sunday, November 15, as it carries out emergency maintenance work to improve service delivery.

ECG announces a six-hour power interruption in parts of Tema and the Eastern Region from November 15, 2026. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

ECG announces power outages across Tema

The outage will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, with communities including U-Compound, CAC and their surrounding areas expected to be without electricity for the duration of the exercise.

ECG apologised to affected customers and urged them to make appropriate arrangements before the maintenance window begins.

Below is ECG's statement on the power outage on November 15, as shared on X:

The November 15 interruption is not an isolated event. ECG has also confirmed a separate power cut for Tuesday, November 17, affecting a broader set of communities in Tema and the Eastern Region.

That exercise is scheduled to run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, covering Kpong, Nuaso, Agormanya, St. Martin Hospital, Lower Manya Assembly, Kodjonya, Sawer, Agavenya, University Farm and surrounding areas.

The back-to-back outages mean that some residents and businesses in the Tema Region could face disruptions on two separate occasions within three days.

Below is ECG's statement on the proposed November 17 power outage, as shared on X:

Dumsor concerns among residents and businesses

Ghana has a lengthy history of electricity supply challenges, with the term "dumsor" entering everyday vocabulary during a prolonged crisis between 2012 and 2016 that left households and industries dealing with persistent, unplanned outages.

While ECG has framed the current interruptions as planned maintenance intended to strengthen the distribution network, the timing and frequency may still draw concern from those who rely on a consistent power supply.

ECG has advised all affected customers to take note of the published schedules ahead of the maintenance exercises.

ECG announces 3-day dumsor in Kumasi

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced planned power cuts across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The three-day disruption, scheduled for November 16 to 18, is to allow GRIDCo to upgrade its transmission line between Anwomaso and Ridge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh