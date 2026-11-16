An Accra High Court dismissed Bernard Antwi Boasiako's bail application, ruling he had not demonstrated arguable grounds

Wontumi's lawyers cited 19 grounds of appeal and argued their client posed no flight risk, with his passport held by EOCO throughout the trial

The State opposed the application, arguing no exceptional circumstances existed and that Wontumi faced two additional criminal cases

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An Accra High Court has refused to grant bail to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as he awaits the outcome of his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence.

Chairman Wontumi Denied Bail as Accra High Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence

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Joy News reported that the court, in its ruling, found that Boasiako had not satisfied the threshold required for bail pending appeal, specifically that his appeal raised arguable grounds with a reasonable prospect of success.

His legal team, led by Samuel Atta Akyea, mounted a vigorous case for his temporary release, citing 19 grounds of appeal.

Among them were contentions that the trial judge misread provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and wrongly attributed criminal responsibility to Boasiako personally, given the distinct legal identity of Akonta Mining Company Limited.

His lawyers further submitted that he presented no flight risk, noting that he had consistently honoured his bail conditions during the trial period and that his passport remained in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The State, represented by Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, resisted the application, arguing that Boasiako had shown no exceptional circumstances to justify release. The prosecution also raised concern that he was facing two other criminal matters that could attract further custodial sentences, reinforcing what it described as a flight risk.

Background to the Wontumi's conviction

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of the High Court sentenced Boasiako to 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour on 20 July 2026, following his conviction on mining-related offences connected to Akonta Mining Company's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region. He was found guilty of assigning mineral rights without the requisite ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating unlicensed mining activity, in contravention of the Minerals and Mining Act. Financial penalties were imposed on both him and Akonta Mining Company Limited.

Following his conviction, Boasiako filed an appeal and separately applied for bail while the appeal was being determined. The bail hearing, originally listed for 19 August, was pushed to 15 October after the trial judge fell ill. After both sides presented their arguments on 15 October, the court scheduled its ruling for 4 November, though that date was delayed following a nationwide strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

The dismissal of the bail application does not affect the substantive appeal against Boasiako's conviction and sentence, which remains pending before the court.

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Source: YEN.com.gh