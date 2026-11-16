The Accra High Court dismissed former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's bail application on Monday, November 16, 2026

The court ruled that his appeal was not arguable and had no likelihood of success, leaving him without the relief he sought

Wontumi's lawyer has spoken out after the court decision, maintaining that his client should be granted bail

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the outspoken politician widely known as Chairman Wontumi, suffered another legal setback on Monday, November 16, 2026, when the Accra High Court turned down his application for bail pending appeal.

Chairman Wontumi's bail application dismissed by Accra High Court over 20-year sentence. Image credit: Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman had filed the application in a bid to secure his release from custody while he contests his conviction and 20-year prison sentence through the appeal process.

The court, however, found no sufficient grounds to grant the request.

In dismissing the application, the High Court stated that the appeal lodged by Chairman Wontumi was not arguable and stood little chance of succeeding.

That finding formed the central basis for rejecting his bid for temporary freedom while the matter remained before the courts.

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer reacts to court decision

Following the court's decision, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer has spoken in a video shared on social media, expressing disappointment over the outcome and explaining why his client should have been granted bail.

The lawyer argued that Chairman Wontumi was not a flight risk and had several other cases he needed to assist his legal team with.

He also noted that it was not always convenient for lawyers to visit their client in prison whenever they needed to discuss matters relating to his cases.

According to him, granting bail pending appeal would allow Chairman Wontumi to assist his lawyers in pursuing the appeal, adding that he could be returned to prison if the appeal was unsuccessful.

He maintained that the court should have considered these circumstances and expressed hope that the law would be upheld.

Chairman Wontumi's conviction and 20-year sentence

Chairman Wontumi was convicted on July 20, 2026, and handed a 20-year prison sentence following charges connected to illegal mining activities, commonly referred to in Ghana as galamsey.

Specifically, he was found to have assigned mineral rights without first obtaining the required approval from the Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources.

His conviction drew widespread public interest, largely because of his prominent position within the NPP and his well-known profile in Ashanti regional politics.

Following sentencing, his legal team moved to challenge the decision through an appeal, with the most recent application seeking bail as that process unfolded.

The latest ruling closes that avenue for now, and further legal steps available to the former chairman are expected to become clearer as proceedings move forward.

The Facebook video of Wontumi's lawyer speaking is below.

Kofi Oduro questions Wontumi's 20-year sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Reverend Kofi Oduro’s criticism of Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining.

Oduro argued that a financial penalty and asset sales could help fund the restoration of damaged lands.

His proposal included a fine of up to $10 billion, which he said Wontumi might choose over prison. Oduro also questioned the cost to the state of feeding and caring for him during his sentence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh