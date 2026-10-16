Onua TV journalist Sarpoyoo shared commentary on Chairman Wontumi's appearance at the Accra High Court on October 15, 2026

Wontumi attended a bail hearing as part of his appeal against his 20-year prison sentence

Sarpoyoo noted his noticeably fresh appearance, prompting a wave of reactions from Ghanaians online

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Onua TV journalist Akua Sarpomaa, popularly known as Sarpoyoo, has drawn attention to Chairman Wontumi's striking appearance at the Accra High Court, where the convicted businessman and politician attended proceedings related to his ongoing appeal against a 20-year jail sentence.

Chairman Wontumi's fresh look in prison sparks reactions after his latest court appearance. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

In a street-commentary-style Facebook video posted on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Sarpoyoo described Wontumi's outfit in detail, noting that the chairman arrived in a long-sleeved white top and a black hat, cutting a composed and well-presented figure despite being an inmate.

She noted that the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman looked well with a nice hair trim and was finely dressed despite perceptions about how prison life negatively impacts the lives of inmates, especially in Ghana.

She said:

"When Chairman Wontumi came to court today, he had a nice trim with a nicely shaped hairline. He wore a white long-sleeved shirt with black trousers and shoes and had tucked in his shirt. It was very nice."

"People who have expected him to look bad because he was in prison, but his skin colour is now nicer than it used to be."

The footage, which included an inset overlay identifying Wontumi, carried a serious news-commentary tone as Sarpoyoo broke down developments from the court session.

Chairman Wontumi's bail hearing and appeal

Chairman Wontumi, who was jailed for 20 years in prison on each of two counts (running concurrently) for illegal mining (galamsey) offences connected to his company Akonta Mining Limited on July 20, 2026, appeared before a High Court in Accra on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as legal proceedings around his appeal continue.

According to Sarpoyoo's commentary, the case is working its way through multiple levels of the judiciary, with a court hearing date set for November 4, 2026, to rule on his appeal for bail.

Lawyers have filed grounds of appeal, with constitutional arguments forming part of the legal challenge.

Sarpoyoo remarked that Wontumi's physical condition appeared notably good, a detail that caught the eye of many viewers and sparked considerable debate in the comments section.

The Facebook video of Sarpoyoo speaking about Chairman Wontumi's court appearance is below:

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's current appearance

Ghanaians had plenty to say after watching Sarpoyoo's assessment of Wontumi's current look after months behind bars.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Erika wrote:

"Meaning he is okay in prison, then why is he seeking an appeal 😏?"

chrislord738 said:

"This shows prison is good for him. He should spend more years to enable him to look fresher for us."

Elisha Johnson commented:

"I can tell you for a fact that Wontumi is currently a happier person than Sammy Gyamfi."

Wontumi pleads not guilty in bank case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Wontumi’s not guilty plea to amended charges in a criminal case linked to an alleged forged invoice and a GH¢4 million Exim Bank facility.

The dispute was being fought in the High Court, where Wontumi and Wontumi Farms argued the loan disagreement was civil, citing losses after flooding affected their farming project.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh