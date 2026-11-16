The State Housing Company Limited has dismissed claims that it intends to demolish Sandbox Beach Club and other properties on its land

The company has served public notices giving occupants 21 days to renew expired leases, settle tenancy arrangements or surrender the properties

The company's PRO rejected claims that the exercise is politically motivated, saying it is focused on recovering state assets and generating revenue

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The State Housing Company Limited has pushed back against reports suggesting it plans to demolish Sandbox Beach Club and other properties.

The State Housing Company Limited has dismissed claims that it intends to demolish Sandbox Beach Club and other properties on its land. Credit: Citi News

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Offering clarity, it said the current operation is focused on reclaiming state lands and compelling occupants to regularise their tenancy arrangements.

The state-owned company confirmed that it has issued public notices to property occupants across the country, providing a 21-day window for them to renew expired leases, formalise their tenancy agreements or vacate the properties.

The company added that it remains willing to engage affected businesses directly to find a mutually agreeable way forward.

State Housing Company clarifies position on Sandbox

Public Relations Officer Ewura Adams Karim told Citi News that the exercise is a legal process aimed at recovering properties from occupants who have failed to fulfil their obligations to the company.

"The notices and letters that property owners have been given are basically the company taking the rightful steps legally to reclaim ownership of its properties across the country from people who have failed to do the needful for the company.

It's not a demolition exercise; the intention for this particular exercise is not to demolish or to destroy or to deny anybody their properties," Karim said.

He added that the company is actively encouraging affected parties to come forward and comply with the required documentation.

"We're basically asking people to step forward and do the right thing. We are very much open to having conversations with these property owners, and we are looking forward to receiving them," he said.

La Pleasure Beach management sues SSNIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the La Pleasure Beach Management Committee’s lawsuit against SSNIT and two hotel companies over an alleged dawn demolition of its offices and licensed structures.

The committee claimed the operation took place without a court order or prior notice and was seeking restored control of the beach, compensation and an injunction.

SSNIT, meanwhile, said it sought security assistance over what it described as persistent unlawful occupation and unauthorised activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh