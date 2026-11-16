Ghanaian households experiencing unusually fast ECG prepaid credit depletion can check their electricity consumption and meter readings for possible faults.

Faulty wiring, high-energy appliances, changes in electricity tariffs and technical meter problems can all contribute to faster credit consumption.

Customers who suspect their prepaid meters are malfunctioning can request an ECG inspection and escalate unresolved complaints to the PURC

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Electricity is an essential household expense in Ghana, but some consumers have raised concerns about how quickly their Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) prepaid credit runs out.

How to identify ECG prepaid meter faults if your credit runs out quickly. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

If GH₵100 worth of electricity previously lasted a week but now finishes within three days, despite no major changes in household usage, there may be a problem worth investigating.

However, faster credit depletion does not automatically mean a meter is faulty. Electricity tariffs, household appliances, wiring problems and other charges can also affect how long prepaid credit lasts.

Signs of a faulty ECG meter

One warning sign is a sudden increase in electricity consumption despite using the same appliances for approximately the same number of hours.

Consumers can check their meter's kilowatt-hour (kWh) readings at different times of the day to establish how much electricity their household is consuming.

Another useful check involves switching off electrical appliances and observing whether consumption decreases.

Where it is safe to do so, customers can also switch off their household's main electrical switch and observe the meter's consumption reading. If electricity usage continues to register while the premises are isolated, this should be reported for investigation.

Other possible warning signs include unexplained jumps in meter readings, persistent error messages or problems displaying the remaining credit.

These observations do not conclusively establish a meter fault, as wiring problems or other electrical connections may also be responsible.

ECG has previously acknowledged that technical meter faults can occur. The company has also identified old wiring, poor earthing systems and energy-intensive appliances as factors contributing to higher electricity costs.

What to do about fast credit depletion

The first step is to compare recent electricity purchases with previous transactions and examine the number of units received.

Customers should check whether tariff adjustments, applicable charges or outstanding deductions explain the difference. Comparing the money spent alone may not accurately reflect changes in electricity consumption.

If the problem remains unexplained, consumers should record their meter number, purchase receipts, dates, credit balances and relevant meter readings.

They can then report the problem through the ECG PowerApp, visit the nearest ECG district office or contact the company's customer service centre on 0302 611 611.

Customers can also send complaints to help@ecggh.com and request a technical inspection or meter accuracy test.

Where faulty household wiring is suspected, an electrician licensed by the Energy Commission should be engaged to inspect the installation.

Consumers must not open, alter or attempt to repair ECG meters themselves.

If ECG fails to resolve the complaint satisfactorily, customers can escalate the matter to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) through info@purc.com.gh.

Under Ghana's consumer service regulations, electricity providers must investigate complaints about meter accuracy and replace meters confirmed to be defective. Customers may be responsible for replacement costs where they caused the damage.

Importantly, a prepaid meter consuming credit faster than expected is not necessarily defective. Proper investigation is the most reliable way to identify the cause and avoid unnecessary electricity expenses.

ECG announced 6-hour power outage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled a six-hour outage affecting several communities in the capital.

ECG confirmed that the November 15 interruption ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as part of emergency maintenance work.

A second power cut was also scheduled for November 17, affecting several additional communities in the Tema enclave.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh