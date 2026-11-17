Jobseekers in Ghana can explore five websites advertising vacancies across different sectors, with opportunities for graduates and experienced workers

The platforms allow applicants to browse available positions, check the qualifications required and follow instructions to submit their applications

Candidates should prepare an updated CV, pay attention to application deadlines and verify employers before sharing personal information

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Searching for a job in Ghana can be stressful, particularly when applicants spend money visiting offices without knowing whether there are vacancies.

Job hunting in Ghana: 5 websites graduates and experienced workers can use. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, several websites allow jobseekers to explore employment opportunities and apply using their phones or computers.

These platforms cater to different applicants, from graduates seeking their first jobs to experienced professionals looking for new opportunities.

While some accept applications directly, others provide instructions for submitting documents through an employer’s website or email address.

5 websites for jobs in Ghana

1. Jobberman Ghana

Jobberman Ghana advertises vacancies across sectors including accounting, administration, engineering, hospitality, sales and transport.

Jobseekers can create an account, upload their CVs and complete their profiles before applying for suitable positions.

The platform also groups vacancies by experience level, making it easier to identify entry-level opportunities and roles requiring more experience.

2. JobWeb Ghana

JobWeb Ghana publishes employment opportunities covering full-time, part-time, temporary and internship positions.

Applicants can open individual adverts to check the duties, qualifications and application instructions.

Depending on the vacancy, candidates may need to send their documents by email or complete an application on the recruiting organisation’s website.

3. GhanaJob

GhanaJob allows applicants to create candidate profiles, showcase their skills and apply for available positions.

Vacancies can be searched by job category, industry and region, helping users identify opportunities relevant to their qualifications and preferred location.

Applicants should complete their profiles and review the education and experience requirements before submitting applications.

4. Ghana Labour Market Information System

The Ghana Labour Market Information System, commonly called GLMIS, is a government platform connecting jobseekers with employers.

Its vacancy section allows users to explore opportunities across different sectors, regions and employment types.

Candidates should read each listing carefully and follow its application instructions. The platform also features opportunities outside Ghana, making it necessary to confirm the work location.

5. Jobs.com.gh

Jobs.com.gh advertises employment opportunities that users can search by location, category and job type.

The platform includes full-time, part-time and remote listings, alongside career guidance and CV-writing tips.

Jobseekers can register as candidates, explore suitable vacancies and follow the application process provided for each role.

How to prepare your job application

Before applying, candidates should update their CVs with their qualifications, relevant experience and current contact details.

A working telephone number and an active email address are essential for receiving interview invitations and other recruitment updates.

Applicants should tailor their CVs and cover letters to the advertised position, submit the requested documents and check the closing date.

It is also advisable to verify vacancies through the employer’s official channels and treat requests for money to guarantee a job or interview as warning signs.

After applying, candidates should regularly check their email, including the spam folder, and keep a record of the positions they have applied for.

Japan approves special jobs for 17 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had published a list of countries with formal bilateral agreements to participate in the programme.

All 17 approved nations were located in Asia or the Pacific, with no African, European or American country appearing on the list.

The agreements set out a formal framework governing how interns and sending organisations participated in Japan's technical training initiative.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh