Some Ghanaian motorists have adopted different methods to avoid being caught by TraffiTech speed cameras following the introduction of the system

Drivers have started using navigation applications to identify camera locations, while others have become increasingly cautious on monitored roads

However, the Ghana Police Service operates both fixed and mobile speed cameras, making it difficult for motorists to predict every enforcement location

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Ghana's introduction of TraffiTech-GH on November 1, 2026, has brought significant changes to how motorists use the country's roads.

TraffiTech in Ghana: Methods drivers are adopting to avoid being fined. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The automated traffic enforcement system uses cameras and other digital equipment to detect speeding offences and issue electronic fines without necessarily stopping offending drivers.

However, some motorists have begun adopting various methods to avoid receiving penalties, particularly on busy roads in Accra and Kumasi.

Methods drivers use to avoid TraffiTech cameras

One of the most widely documented approaches involves navigation applications such as Waze and Glydr.

Motorists have been sharing camera locations through these platforms, with one mapping exercise identifying more than 100 reported camera locations across Accra and Kumasi.

Another noticeable development is the reduction in driving speeds on roads where motorists fear encountering cameras.

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams recently shared his experience along the N1 towards Dzorwulu, observing that vehicles were moving unusually slowly following the introduction of TraffiTech.

Other possible approaches include choosing alternative routes to avoid monitored roads and assuming that enforcement ends after passing a visible camera.

However, there is insufficient verified evidence to establish how widespread these particular practices are among Ghanaian drivers.

Why these methods may not work

Despite attempts to identify camera locations, the Ghana Police Service has explained that TraffiTech does not depend entirely on permanently installed equipment.

The system also operates mobile cameras mounted in vehicles, laser speed-measurement devices and other equipment that can be deployed at different locations.

Consequently, a driver relying entirely on a navigation application's camera map may still encounter enforcement equipment elsewhere.

The National Road Safety Authority has meanwhile observed changes in driving behaviour since the system became operational.

According to the Authority, motorists are becoming increasingly cautious because they recognise the possibility of receiving fines for traffic violations.

The Authority maintains that the primary objective of TraffiTech is to encourage responsible driving, reduce road crashes and protect lives rather than generate revenue from penalties.

For motorists, consistently observing speed limits remains the most reliable way to avoid speeding penalties, regardless of where the cameras are positioned.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh