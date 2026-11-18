Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah called out motorists allegedly using a mobile app to locate TraffiTech speed cameras on Ghanaian roads

She tagged the Ghana Police Service in her X post on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, suggesting the authority needed to know about the app

Nana Aba withheld the app's name in her public post but offered to share more details privately with anyone who contacted her

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Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has put a spotlight on what could be a significant loophole in Ghana's automated road safety enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH.

Nana Aba Anamoah alerts Ghana Police about new trick drivers are using to evade TraffiTech cameras. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah, UGC

Source: Facebook

In a post she shared on X on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the media personality claimed that some motorists had begun using a mobile application to identify the locations of speed cameras along Ghanaian roads, allowing them to slow down when approaching a monitored stretch before speeding up again once they had passed it.

Nana Aba Anamoah deliberately tagged the Ghana Police Service's official account in her post, framing the information as something the authorities ought to be aware of immediately.

"Ahaaaaaa @GhPoliceService these people will say I'm konkonsa, but I just thought you should know that some drivers have downloaded an app bi, whose name starts with a letter towards the end of the alphabet, to alert them about the locations of your speed cameras so they can slow down as they approach and speed off once they drive past them," she wrote.

She stopped short of naming the application publicly, adding only:

"Hmmmm dm me for details."

What TraffiTech-GH is designed to do

TraffiTech-GH was introduced to strengthen road safety in Ghana through automated detection of traffic violations, including speeding.

A key ambition behind the system is to shift driver behaviour away from compliance only when police officers are physically present, encouraging motorists to observe speed limits consistently.

The alleged use of camera-location apps, however, cuts directly against that goal.

If drivers are only adjusting their speed near monitored points, the broader intent of the technology to promote sustained road discipline could be compromised.

The conversation Nana Aba has sparked raises a broader question for the Ghana Police Service: whether its current deployment strategy for TraffiTech cameras needs to be rethought in light of how accessible camera-mapping tools have become to ordinary drivers.

The X post by Nana Aba Anamoah is below.

Reactions to Nana Aba Anamoah's remark

Nana Aba's post drew a lively response online, with users divided between amusement, criticism, and defence of the practice.

@benopaonyx1 said:

"So Nana, where do you stand? 😂😂 you give hints to both police and drivers 🤣"

@Buggy Bwoy wrote:

"Even the president has informed them to alert drivers about where these cameras have been planted, so what again?"

@Michael Bonney commented:

"Hahahahaha.. eii madam, ur mouth is too sleepy ooo. Na for this one too u come leek um?"

@Steve Limelight observed:

"That's a standard practice everywhere"

7 regions with confirmed TrafficTech cameras

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on TraffiTech-GH, Ghana’s nationwide automated traffic enforcement system, and the seven regions where speed cameras have been confirmed.

The system can also use cameras mounted on patrol vehicles and movable tripods, meaning motorists may be monitored beyond the listed cities and on major highways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh