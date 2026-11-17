Malaysia offers content creators two main entry routes depending on the length and purpose of their stay

The DE Rantau Nomad Pass allows digital professionals to live and work remotely in Malaysia for up to 12 months

All travellers must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card within three days of their arrival date

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Malaysia has positioned itself as one of Southeast Asia's most attractive destinations for content creators and remote workers, drawing digital professionals with its reliable internet, relatively low cost of living, and an English-friendly environment suited to building audiences on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Malaysia welcomes content creators with flexible entry options, including the DE Rantau Nomad Pass and short-term tourist visas. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

However, navigating the country's entry system requires some planning, as the right route depends heavily on nationality, the purpose of the trip, and how long the creator intends to stay.

Malaysia's entry routes available to creators

Content creators broadly have two main options when entering Malaysia. Those making short visits, whether for filming, travel content, or location scouting, can use the standard tourist eVisa, which covers stays of up to 30 days.

For creators seeking a longer, more stable base, the DE Rantau Nomad Pass was designed with digital professionals in mind, covering content creators, digital marketers, and IT workers. The pass allows holders to live and work remotely in the country for up to 12 months, with one renewal permitted, extending the total possible stay to two years.

Creators from visa-free countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and European Union member states, can enter Malaysia without applying for a visa in advance and are permitted to stay for up to 90 days. Those from nationalities that do require a visa for shorter visits should apply for the Malaysia eVisa (Single Entry). Creators involved in professional performances or short-term commercial filming engagements may need to apply for a Professional Visit Pass instead.

Costs and what to know before Malaysia travel

Kuala Lumpur consistently features among Asia's top ten cities for digital nomads. Monthly living costs across the country range from approximately USD 1,200 to USD 1,800, making Malaysia a considerably more affordable base than many comparable regional hubs.

Regardless of which entry category applies, every traveller must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) no earlier than three days before their intended arrival. Skipping this step is among the most common reasons visitors experience delays at the border or have applications rejected, and it applies without exception to all nationalities.

Creators planning to apply for the DE Rantau Nomad Pass are advised to review the eligibility requirements carefully before making any travel arrangements. Applying under an incorrect entry category can complicate or delay the entry process significantly.

Malaysia publishes pathway for talented foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had announced an enhanced DE Rantau Nomad Pass framework taking effect on December 1, 2026

The new structure introduced a renewal pathway allowing eligible digital nomads to stay in Malaysia for up to four years.

MDEC suspended new applications throughout November 2026 to manage the transition to the upgraded framework.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh