A student's tireless wait for a foreign scholarship has finally paid off as he bagged a master's scholarship to a UK university

The excited student, Chibuzo Nwokafor stated that he had been applying for different scholarships in the past three years with no success

According to him, of the 67 applications he made, 63 of them returned with rejections until he finally got a nod from a UK varsity

A young man's determination has been rewarded with a scholarship to study his dream course at a UK university.

Chibuzo Nwokafor is the recipient of a Commonwealth shared scholarship to study biotechnology at the University of the West of Scotland, UK.

He applied for scholarships 67 times Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chibuzo Nwokafor

Celebrating the feat on his LinkedIn wall, the student said he was the 11th person nominated for the scholarship opportunity.

He was rejected on 63 occasions

Chibuzo revealed that he had applied for 67 scholarships for three years but kept getting rejections.

Thanks to his determination and support system, the young man refused to be deterred despite 63 rejections until the final successful application.

In his words:

"I applied to over 67 scholarships for the past 3 years. Got rejected in 63, was in reserve list in 3 and finally nominated in one. Like my Daddy said, My One Yes was totally worth it. I will have to explain and give further details in subsequent posts.

"This is me saying, All things are possible to Him who believes and all gifts comes from God through men to men."

Netizens celebrate him

Chinonso Odebeatu said:

"Super Congratulations to you Scholar. I couldn't be happier for you. Truly, what you need is one "YES" and it came through for you."

Annet Nakkazi remarked:

"Wow, congratulations . You’re a fighter. 67 applications, wow! My wish for you is happiness and then get the best out of it."

Ologun Olusegun wrote:

"I'm moved,well said bro...till we all win,we are all a work in progress...

"Congratulations brother ❤️

"I don't knw you,but, I rejoice with you.. God of time and season shall bestow and look upon us with mercy.

"Once again I celebrate your win brother."

Paninga Muiliya stated:

"My brother, Chibuzo Nwokafor , I'm super excited for you. This is just the beginning; the Lord is building something incredible in you.

"Congratulations."

