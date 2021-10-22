Many Unhappy as Woman Teases Ghanaians as she Boards Plane
- A woman has left many disappointed after sharing a video where she mocks Ghanaians
- The publication by YEN.com.gh saw a lot of people advising the lady to avoid 'showing off'
- Abdul Malik Abubakari commented: "Destiny has no competition. Just run your race and wish others well. The battle is against poverty, not one another"
An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a Ghanaian woman was heard saying she has been fortunate to have a visa and is on her way to board a plane but she knows there are people who are plucking oranges somewhere in Ghana.
The lady continued in a sarcastic way saying she is sure there is someone who is now struggling to even get a visa to travel.
Many who saw the post on the verified Facebook page of YEN.com.gh seemed displeased about the woman's mockery.
Some of the close to 200 comments that were left on the page has been highlighted below;
Margret Mawunyo commented:
This sister doesn’t know the challenges that some of us in the diaspora have had to face over the years. I hope she braces herself for the reality on ground.
Eunice McCollum replied:
Nonsense. Is flying an achievement? Go and board your 'prane'. We will also eat our orange like that
From Ebo Dickson:
What's so special about taking a flight to travel outside? Ask those who often travels... stress nkoaa.
Dziesdzorm Kwaku Derrick wrote:
What about those of us who have donated aeroplanes for charity but did talk about it?
From Abena Diamond:
Ahh look at this girl my first flight was when i was 13 years and my second was 14 years and just this year i will be going for anoda flight to stand for a bible quiz in canada
Abdul Malik Abubakari commented:
Destiny has no competition... just run your race and wish others well. The battle is against poverty not one another
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also share that a businessman has said that he shed tears after taking his grandmother on her first flight.
Jeremy DamarisMc captured the entire journey on his YouTube channel, from boarding a flight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to holidaying in Mombasa.
According to Jeremey, he did not inform her where they were headed.
“She has no idea where I am taking her,” he said as they arrived at JKIA.
