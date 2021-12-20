Teacher Kwadwo has made a live video to explain the various side of the recent development in his life

The famous Ghanaian professional teacher whose real name is Michael Owusu Afriyie revealed that his dismissal hurt him because of his passion

He also mentioned that his passion for children forces him to spend all his money on underprivileged children and very little on himself

Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has made eye-popping revelations in a live video on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The video he titled "The real 100% facts" comes among a series of developments since the famous professional teacher was sacked by the Ghana Education Service.

For the first time, Teacher Kwadwo mentioned that he was really hurt by the decision of his former employers to dismiss him but not because of the money he would miss out on.

Teacher Kwadwo with some of his school children Photo credit: Michael Owusu Afriyie

"It hurts me because I love my job. Teaching was not bringing me enough income but I was doing it because I am passionate about children," the teacher revealed.

Whilst on the subject of passion, Teacher Kwadwo, among other things, also mentioned that there are several activities he engages in that do not get shared on social media.

"I am a young man who is making a good living but because of how much I care about children, all my money goes into taking care of their school fees and other needs. I have no house or even a land," he stated.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians.

Eqwiya Royal Rechil mentioned:

Forgeti obiaaa..... You love teaching, invest this love and money in your own school. You will make it big with all this passion

Diana Grace Ashun indicated:

It's so sad that you've been betrayed by your own. But I'll suggest you just go on the low for a while...

Junior Tonysparks Kudi stated:

Keep on the good word bro May Jah everlasting love and strength flow on you bro

Titus Amponsah

Brother be strong everything happens for a reason, God is going to move you up for better things trust me. I like you soo much

Watch the last 15 minutes of the video below

Man calls out GES over Teacher Kwadwo's dismissal

In other news, Ghanaian author, Waterz Yidana, has called out the Ghana Education Service for dismissing Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo.

In a post on his Facebook handle, Waters asserted that Teacher Kwadwo is one of the finest people in the profession in Ghana and all his actions are motivated by his passion for the job.

He went a step further to point out that letting such a hardworking teacher go for no criminal reason means the GES does not want Ghana's education to reach its highest potential.

