You will soon need a degree to get a nursing job - Health minister

A university degree will soon be the requirement for nurses

A deputy health minister said this will be soon a minimum requirement

This announcement is amid high unemployment cases in Ghana

The Ministry of Health has said that health training institutions at all levels, will soon be upgraded to run a 4-year bachelor’s degree programme to meet the changing health care needs of the country.

According to the Rector of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Hannah Akua Oparebea Acquah, the idea is to ensure that a bachelor’s degree becomes the minimum qualification for practicing nurses and midwives while fading out diploma and certificate holders.

She was speaking on behalf of the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu at the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI) at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

To achieve this feat, there should be a broader stakeholder consultation and engagement that will see to the development of a policy that will make all health training fully-fledged tertiary institutions” she explained

The Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Winfred Ofosu who chaired the conference, in his remarks lauded the sterling leadership skills of heads of health training schools in spite of the high demand for admission of nurses and midwives.

Whilst acknowledging the lack of infrastructure and learning, Dr. Ofosu was impressed with how well the heads have used IGF to improve their schools.

