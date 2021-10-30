Never give money to a police officer - Director of Police warns public

The general public has warned against bribing police officials

ACP Kwesi Ofori says it is a crime to give money to a police officer on the streets

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Directorate is concerned about high corruption in the police

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Directorate has urged members of the general public to desist from paying off or bribing officers when they breach road traffic regulations.

Individuals found engaging in such unlawful acts, ACP Kwesi Ofori said will be penalised following the law.

ACP Kwesi Ofori on Joy News stated that the current administration headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is keen to ensure corrupt practices in the country ceased.

“We are aspiring to make our nation great and strong. The giver and taker should be punished by law. I believe that the law has spoken well of it. Looking at what is happening in the police, our new IGP has rolled out so many programs. During his visit, he noted anti-corruption is one of his visions to ensure we detach ourselves from such unholy practices,” he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ACP Kwesi Ofori has implored the public to throw their weight behind the new administration to ensure that “we weed out corruption and its traits within the service and stay more focused in security delivery and excellence.”

On the other hand, President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly constituted council of the Ghana Police Service to discharge their mandate effectively.

He said this would aid the IGP in building a police service that is accountable, transparent, trustworthy, respectful of fundamental human rights, and accommodates the public's concerns.

Source: Yen