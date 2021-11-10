Barnes, the young man in Ghana who won GHc196k in sports betting using only GHc1 has revealed exactly how it happened

He shared a video showing the full script with all the 35 different games he bet on and won each

This new development has generated further reactions some of which were

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gentleman named Barnes recently took over social media after news broke that he had won a total of GHc196,090 after trading just a little over GHc1 in sports betting.

In a follow-up development, the gentleman decided to make public the video of his slip that got him the massive victory, showing all the 35 matches he bet on.

Kofi Barnes initially caught the attention of social media users when he tweeted that he had won a huge amount of money but his slip was deleted by the betting company he used.

Kofi Barnes: Ghanaian man who won GHc196k with GHc1 finally shares video of slip with 35 matches he won Photo credit: Getty Images, (Renate Wefers / EyeEm); Twitter, @kobi_barnes

Source: UGC

However, a few days later, he came to confirm that the betting platform had paid him the amount he won which was exactly GHc 196,093.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post generated massive reactions with many tweeps rushing into the comment section to share their thoughts on the huge life-changing win.

Reactions shared by Ghanaians

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians

@kwadwokanyee said:

E bi me wey I chop amount like this, that's it I no go work again. On Monday I register for gym after gym no) I go buy one normal car for Christmas After that no) I try threesome with some girls bi wey dey Madina and Adanta.

@kxng_morys indicated:

Big man, you for go pay your tithe ooRelieved face I calculate am already...ebe. 19,600 cedis

See the video showing all of Barnes' 35 matches below

How Barnes plans to start spending his money

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Barnes, the gentleman from Ghana who was able to win a whopping GHc196,000 using a paltry GHc1 revealed one of the heart desires he wishes to fulfill with the money.

In a recent tweet, Kofi Barnes indicated that finally, he will be able to get his mother a shop of her own, which appears to have been on her wish list for such a long time.

Kofi also added that his mother has always been praying hard for him to succeed as he also expressed gratitude to SportyBet, the betting platform which he says changed his life.

Source: Yen