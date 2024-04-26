Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has hit hard at DJ Slim over his criticism of the artiste

DJ Slim had harshly criticised Shatta Wale for his 'disabled' comments about Stonebwoy

But Sammy Flex believes Slim had not achieved enough to 'insult' his well-accomplished artiste

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Baah Flex, has replied to DJ Slim about his recent derogatory remarks aimed at the artiste he manages.

Sammy Flex did not mince words as he confronted DJ Slim over his insults towards the music sensation.

Sammy Flex has blasted DJ Slim Photo source: @sammybaahflex, @djsliming

Source: Instagram

In a video released on Facebook, the artiste manager questioned DJ Slim's standing and why he should insult Shatta Wale.

"What have you achieved in the entertainment industry that gives you the privilege to insult a huge brand like Shatta Wale and disrespect his legacy?" Sammy Flex wondered.

Sammy Flex emphasised Shatta Wale's relentless dedication and hard work poured into the music industry over the years, stressing that individuals like DJ Slim should acknowledge and respect the artiste's contributions instead of resorting to disrespectful commentary.

While acknowledging DJ Slim's right to express opinions through editorials, Sammy Flex drew a clear line, stating that critique is acceptable, but hurling insults is not. He underscored the importance of maintaining decorum and professionalism, especially when discussing influential figures like Shatta Wale.

The former Zylofon Media employee issued a cautionary note to DJ Slim, urging him to tread carefully in his commentary. He mentioned the potential repercussions of burning bridges in the entertainment industry, suggesting that one day, DJ Slim might need the support of figures like Shatta Wale, only to discover that those connections have been severed due to disrespectful behaviour.

Watch the video:

Shatta Wale's manager blasts Andy Dosty

This is not the first time Sammy Flex has criticized a media personality about Shatta Wale. A few weeks ago, he was displeased with broadcaster Andy Dosty's treatment of his artiste.

According to Flex, while Andy Dosty claims Shatta Wale is his boy, he only does things to bring him down.

He was reacting to Sally Mann's criticism of Shatta Wale's performance at the 13th African Games on Andy Dosty's show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh