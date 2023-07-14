A video of how a young man reacted when he was approached by his fellow students for money has got people talking

The young man who was in his car sprayed cash on the students, who wasted no time in trying to get their share

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the move of the students to rush over the money

Enokay, a student of the University of Ghana, has triggered reactions on TikTok after a video of him displaying his opulence in public went viral.

The video on TikTok showed the popular sports bettor in his Black Range Rover car, apparently about to drive out of a premises.

Just before he left, a group of young boys, apparently his fellow students, swarmed his car, demanding that he gifts them money.

Without hesitance, Enokay cash then sprayed on the boys who were standing anxiously waiting to grab whatever comes their way.

The monies that landed on the floor were also not spared as the boys rushed to pick them

The video, which was captioned "Enokay69, a student and a bet plug doing his normals", had gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens express surprise over the video

Peeps who were stunned by the video were stunned over how the boys rushed to pick up the money on the floor

Erikko stated:

Imagine you and your girlfriend are there rushing for the money

Ziahhh revealed:

I just saw my friend’s boyfriend

Chapterz reacted:

Why not share give them than throw well all the same

certifydzzx opined:

I tap into your blessings enokay

Man gifts young money for her fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opted to offer her financial assistance to a young girl of school going age of school age who had become dropped out of school to become a street hawker.

The young man realised that the girl and her kid brother had dropped out of school because they owed fees of GH¢60.

At this, he gave the young girl a GH¢200 note to be given to her mum as their school fees and for other expenses.

