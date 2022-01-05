A video of Pastor Blinks serving pona (yam) and kontomire stew as communion to his church members has surfaced on social media

The bizarre clip shows the supposed church members lined up to receive communion from the Ghanaian pastor

The clip has gained traction after re-emerging online, with many reacting

A video of a Ghanaian preacher, popularly called Pastor Blinks, serving pona (yam) and kontomire stew as communion to his church members has surfaced on social media.

In the video circulating online, spotted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter account of @its_rashadgh, the controversial pastor can be seen serving the Ghanaian dish as communion in church.

Some church members are seen lined up to receive what is supposed to be a communion one after the other, while other members are heard singing hymns.

YEN.com.gh gathered that Pastor Blinks has gained notoriety for making the news for bizarre reasons.

Not long ago, Pastor Blinks who doubles as a film producer, trended on social media after a video showed him shaving pubic hairs of supposed congregants of his church.

According to him, the scenes are part of a series he produces for Home Base TV and he is doing this to expose the tricks of some fake pastors in Ghana, Pulse Ghana reported.

The recent video of Pastor Blinks serving pona and kontomire to his supposed church members has gained traction online, however, it is unclear if this video is another movie or a serious church business.

Click to watch the video below:

