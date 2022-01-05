Ghanaian church leader, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has cautioned that he will respond in the same measure to critics seeking to denigrate him

The outspoken preacher reacted to the slew of trolls tagging him as a philanderer after a video showing him 'in bed' with a lady emerged online

He warned that he was ready to get into the gutter with anyone out there paid to fight or defame him

Ghanaian church leader, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has hit back at the slew of trolls reacting to a video showing him lying shirtless in bed with a young lady on social media.

The General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel debunked claims that he was having an affair with the lady, who was tagged as a slay queen.

In a Facebook post, now deleted, Prophet Gaisie disclosed that the lady whose name he revealed as Sandrah Martey, is the daughter of his blood sister.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to viral video

New reaction

The outspoken clergyman subsequently shared a post by a social media user lauding his ingenuity to leverage negative publicity to his advantage and sought to dismiss trolls mocking his pronunciation of the French watch brand Cartier during an interview.

Sharing the post, Nigel Gaisie wrote:

''These funny people must know that nobody pays taxes to me. THEY SHOULD FOCUS ON [Themselves]. I never knew you can't take a picture with your own big sister's Daughter. I'm enjoying the trend though. Make me more popular.

He warned critics who will seek to denigrate him in 2022, saying he will respond to them in the same measure.

''Will be live soon. Keep taking 200 cedis to fight people living their good lives whiles the thieves are really left alone to enjoy the real booty. 2022, you fool, I fool with you. You wise up, I wise up with you. I'm a product of mercies, nobody brings me down,'' he said.

