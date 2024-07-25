A video of a white lady singing King Paluta's Makoma song has warmed hearts online

The lady proved she was an ardent fan of the musician as she sang the lyrics of the song word for word

Ghanaians who took to the comments sections of the video have showered praises on the lady

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video of a white lady, popularly known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni, vibing to King Paluta's hit single, Makoma, went viral.

The young lady @sabahfattal3 took to TikTok as she joined the Makoma challenge to prove her musical prowess.

Obroni lady sings King Paluta's song in video Photo credit: @King Paluta Music/Facebook, @sabahfattal3/TikTok

With the music playing in the background, the young lady did not disappoint as she sang the chorus of the hit song with ease and joy.

As if she was auditioning for a musical show, the young lady proved she had learnt the song, judging from the way she sang the fast-tempo tune effortlessly.

The 28-second video had raked in 18,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were in awe of how well the lady sang King Paluta's song. Others also gushed over her beauty.

Sally_2018 indicated:

"Please mute the music and sing it with your own voice."

Baddest Gh replied:

"King Paluta to the world."

Berry replied:

"Madam please lets hear your voice can you sing without the sound."

Eric_O_S indicated:

"Ey me y3m koraa ahyee me."

Original Joyce added:

"Madam ur Ghana card is ready come to our office by 5am sharp."

Obroni sings Stonebwoy's Into The Future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Obroni lady earned the admiration of lovers of Stonebwoy's music after a video of her singing Into The Future surfaced online.

Singing with a high pitch, the young lady sang effortlessly and at a very slow pace.

She proved she learnt the song, judging from how she rapped effortlessly in patios while ensuring that the lyrics could easily be heard.

