A skillful young dancer has got netizens falling in love after video of her dancing to Shatta Wale's song surfaced online

In the video, the little girl was standing infront of a big television listening closely to the song being played while moving her body to the tune

Many who saw the post said she for sure is a Shatta Movement (SM) fan

A video of a cute young girl busily dancing and shaking what 'her mama gave her' infront of a television in their room is racking up massive reactions from netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of FelixGermain Online saw the girl listening to Shatta Wale's 'My Level' song while displaying various dancing moves.

She was soon joined by her younger brother who right away started 'buggying'.

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered close to 20,000 views with over 1,700 netizens reacting and close to 150 of them commenting.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the interesting comments below;

Luc Luc commented:

See Ghana dancehall king ontop balloon, no wonder the kids are dancing cos them never see this kind bloom bloom man before, see as them dey happy cos their dancehall kids Dey fly for bloom bloomthem never see dancehall bloom bloom man before.

Mohammed Borbor Marah wrote:

Dance Hall taking over

From Enechukwu:

That video is too childish, thats why kids love it

Shadrach Akubo replied:

The song might be dedicated to kids

Ike Lawer comments:

Children make life so lovely

From Kiffjunior Legabonios:

Is good bby girl one love

Watch the video linked here.

