How to write an application letter for employment in Ghana

At times, an application letter for employment is also known as a cover letter, motivation letter, or letter of introduction. The cover letter, among other things, provides the human resource manager with a clear impression about an applicant whom the company is yet to meet physically. For this reason, it is imperative to present a captivating and award-winning application letter.

Learning how to write an application letter for a job is imperative, although some people argue that it might not be necessary to write one when applying for a job. Some employers appreciate it. So, it is not bad if you highlight your skills and achievements because if you write the best application letter for a job vacancy, you will capture the hiring manager's attention.

What is a job application letter?

The letter is a single document written to an employer expressing your interest in an open position. It shows your skills and why you are the most suitable of all other applicants.

Within this letter, you must showcase your familiarity with the company and your goals for the company when you are employed, among other things. Also, you ought to send it with your resume because it can influence your chance of being called for an interview.

How do I write an attractive letter for a job application?

If you have always wondered, "how do I write an application letter for a job? Before you begin your letter, make sure you are ready. Writing an attractive letter needs a calm mind and good research about the job you are seeking, and detailed knowledge about the company you want in.

More so, consider what information you want to include, keeping in mind that space is limited and there are other suitable applicants as well. So, on how to write an application for employment, ensure that the following are included:

Name

Address

Phone number

Email address

Personal website (if you have one)

LinkedIn profile

After giving your information, you need to provide the company's information, including the company's name and address.

How to write a formal letter for a job vacancy?

To write a simple application letter for a job vacancy, adequately address the person you are writing to. For example, don't write "To whom it may concern". If you don't have the hiring manager's name, a simple "Dear Department Hiring manager" will do. So, before you commence, these vital points on how to write an application letter for a job are worth noting.

1. Use the format of a business letter

Ensure all the relevant details are included in the letter. For example, include your contact information at the top of the letter, the date when you wrote the letter, and the contact information of your potential employer.

2. Sell yourself

In your letter, tell the hiring manager how you will help the business or company. Point out specific circumstances where you demonstrated abilities or skills that will help the job that you are applying for. More so, list those skills highlighted in the job advertisement. Write about something you have not included in your CV.

3. Utilise keywords

Get the keywords from the job description and use them in your letter. Then, creatively use these words in your letter to get the hiring manager's attention. This will also go a long way to show the employer that you are a good fit for the company.

4. Write short and attractive paragraphs

Wordy paragraphs are not encouraged when writing. Instead, discuss whatever you have to say using simple terms. Don't beat about the bush, and ensure your sentences are not confusing.

5. Conclude properly

Conclude your letter by thanking the hiring manager and ending with a statement like, "I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience." Then, sign off by using, "Yours faithfully." After you sign off, consider including a signature, and write your full name on the last line.

6. Proofread before sending it

Employers will most likely do away with a letter ridden with errors. It is, therefore, wise for you to proofread your letter. If you have friends around, you can also ask them to read it through to help you eliminate all the errors.

Now that you know how to write a good application letter, you need to consider a few facts. For instance, you should make the letter attractive and persuasive. Mention your skills in the letter, and don't repeat what is in your resume.

Secondly, never use phrases like, "My name is-------, and I am applying for the position as_____." The company already knows this, and you'll sound inexperienced. Don't get too sappy and keep it short.

What to include in each section of an application letter

Potential employers and hiring managers always have some expectations when hiring. It is, therefore, wise for you to send a letter that meets these expectations.

So, how do I write a short application letter?. Well, the best way to do this is by following this guide. A good letter should have certain sections so that it can be an effective communication tool. These sections include:

Heading

A letter of application needs to start with a heading with your contact, including your address, phone number, email, and employer's details. The date should come next. If you plan to send an email instead, put your contact information after your signature at the bottom of the letter.

Salutation

Salutation is a polite way of exchanging pleasantries with your employer. Begin with Dear sir/madam followed by their name.

Body of the letter

The body should be broken down into the following parts:

Paragraph 1 : Discuss the position you are applying for and how you knew about it.

: Discuss the position you are applying for and how you knew about it. Paragraph 2 : On the second paragraph, write creative facts about the information you've collected on the employer and how you will meet their needs.

: On the second paragraph, write creative facts about the information you've collected on the employer and how you will meet their needs. Last paragraph : Thank the employer and give a follow-up detail.

: Thank the employer and give a follow-up detail. Complimentary close : Sign off with a polite close, e.g., Sincerely.

: Sign off with a polite close, e.g., Sincerely. Signature: Sign at the end of the letter.

Sample application letter

For instance, if you are writing an application for employment as a teacher, this sample application letter for a job vacancy may come in handy.

No 37 London street,

Takoradi,

Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana

28th of July, 2021.

The Principal,

State Model School,

Takoradi.

Dear Sir,

APPLICATION FOR TEACHING POSITION

As per your advertisement in the Trust newspapers, I write to apply for the teaching position open in your school.

I am excellently qualified, and I would be a great asset to your school because I have accumulated over seven years of classroom experience from working as a Mathematics teacher at Saint Patrick Catholic School, Takoradi.

I enjoy building students and working with them to grow their hidden potentials. With my strong academic background in child psychology, I am also currently taking classes in computer programming, proving invaluable to the school in the future. My vision is to combine my range of experience and knowledge to make a positive contribution to your school's growth.

I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.

Yours faithfully,

(Signature)

Peter Agyapong

Alternatively, you can download and modify an application for an employment letter template online to suit your needs.

Getting employment is, often, is easier when you understand the rudiments of writing an application letter for employment; one that compels an invitation. Thus, with the processes discussed above, you should not find it challenging anymore.

