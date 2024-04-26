A 47-year-old charcoal producer has been jailed for 10 years after mutilating his daughter's genitalia with two flaming hot cutlasses

He was arrested after his daughter managed to free herself from his clutches and was rescued by a Good Samaritan

He pleaded guilty to the action at the Tarkwa Circuit Court and would be serving his term with hard labour

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term with hard labour for assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

The convict, John Ansah, had assaulted his daughter for allegedly sleeping with men.

John Ansah accused the girl of sleeping with men.

At the Tarkwa Circuit Court presided over by Hathia Ama Manu, the Police Superintendent, Juliana Essel-Dadzie, revealed that John Ansah, a charcoal producer, was a single parent who lived with his kids at Kwapong within the GREL plantation at Agona Nkwanta.

He had subjected his daughter to all kinds of abuses after alleging that she was going after men.

The prosecution revealed that on Sunday, March 24 around 8pm, John Ansah bound his daughter with a rope to their bamboo house and pushed two heated cutlasses into the victim’s genitalia in turns. She suffered severe burns on her thighs and around her genitalia.

The prosecution said the victim remained tied to the house until the next day when she broke free.

John Ansah, for fear of the victim reporting her to the police, kept on monitoring her in the house for days till she managed to escape, leading to her rescue.

The Good Samaritan who had saved her rushed her to the Nsuaem Government Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

The incident was later reported to the Nsuaem police, which finally led to the arrest of John Ansah.

He was handed over to the Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) to aid in investigations.

At court, John Ansah pleaded guilty to the charges of causing harm, indecent assault and female genitalia mutilation.

