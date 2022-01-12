A Ghanaian woman dancing her heart out during praises in church has got many massively reacting

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the unidentified lady dressed in a 'funny' looking outfit busily 'buggying' in the midst of the congregation

Many who saw the video said the talented elderly citizen made their day

A video has surfaced online which has got many talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Christian_vibes_gh had an elderly Ghanaian citizen at a church gathering, dancing in a very unusual church outfit.

Grandma dancing in church Photo credit: Christian_vibes_gh/Instagram

She was seen with a fancy pair of glasses with an overly sized footwear displaying various dance moves while the choir led the church in praises.

Some of the congregation were spotted stealing glances at her while they danced but others seemed nonchalant.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 3,000 likes with more than 60 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Iam _david say commented:

Herrr Granny wati... Ala

reuben.tony.cole wrote:

That buggy just got me over excited.. I love this woman

abynaaemprez replied:

Eiii Eiii Eiiii Eiiii Ghana paaaaa de3 you can’t be sad in peace oooooooo whan nso nei, Oh Awurade Nyame sane b3 hwe Wo mma wai

From mayveryo:

Her children are in the state oo seeing her dressing di33

frema___ commented:

Mine ooo Aberewa b3 b) ball Pro Max

Watch the video linked here.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian old woman made waves on social media after a video of her energetic dance moves went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Compound House has the old citizen dancing her heart out to local Ghanaian gospel songs in what appears to be a church.

She is seen dancing with young men who equally appear to be fully charged by the tune of the songs.

Since the emergence of the video online, it has gathered over 229,000 views, close to 9000 reactions and almost 800 comments.

