Dr. Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his 60th birthday on February 2, 2021, with massive wishes from many

One of the iconic messages came from a colleague CEO, Dr. Daniel McKorley, the leader of the McDan Group

McDan's comment has received a lot of reactions on social media mainly because of its powerful content

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The CEO of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has turned 60 with many icons and popular people joining in to celebrate his big day both on social media and offline.

However, one powerful message came from Dr. Daniel McKorley who is the CEO/Chairman at McDan Group, which has opened a new private jet terminal in Ghana.

On his LinkedIn handle, Daniel started by referring to Despite as a friend, business leader, and philanthropist.

Dr. Daniel McKorley the CEO of McDan Group with Osei Kwame Despite Despite Media Photo credit: Dr. Daniel McKorley via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"As you celebrate and receive goodwill messages today, know that your commitment and your sense of serving the country stands as a stellar example of how business is an instrument of nation-building. You have inspired dreams, shaped lives and created winners. Continue to change the Ghanaian narrative, one business at a time. I wish you many more years of global impact and influence! #DespiteAt60," he added

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

Below were comments from Ghanaians who saw the post.

Dennis Duffour commented:

Happy birthday to the Legend Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Alethea S. K. Glover indicated:

Happy blessed birthday Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. More grace and good health.

Adzo Christine Gbekle mentioned:

Happy Birthday to a man who is the epitome of "you are not, where you come from". More blessed years Sir

Businesses of Osei Kwame Despite

Meanwhile, Osei Kwame Despite has become a household name when talking about remarkable people who have built great wealth for themselves in Ghana.

Like a number of successful people, Despite came from a humble beginning but was able to build an empire of businesses through hard work, dedication and good investment.

Over the years, he has been able to come up with smart business ideas that have attracted massive wealth for him.

In honour of his 60th birthday celebration, YEN.com.gh compiled all the businesses the brilliant Ghanaian millionaire has established in his lifetime.

Source: YEN.com.gh