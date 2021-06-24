Kenneth Takyi Agyapong celebrated his birthday with some deprived people, including the physically challenged on the street

The co-founder and chief financial officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival clocked 32 years on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Takyi Agyapong went on the street to serve fresh meals to some underprivileged persons as part of celebrating his special day

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the first son of Ghanaian millionaire and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated his birthday with some deprived people on the street.

The co-founder and chief financial officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival clocked 32 years on June 22, 2021, and he chose to share the joy of his special day with some underprivileged persons on the street.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong served fresh meals to the people including some persons living with varied disabilities as part of his 32nd birthday celebrations.

Kenneth Agyapong: First son of Ghanaian millionaire MP feeds the poor with fresh meals to mark his b'day. Image: Kenneth Agyapong

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page to post photos of the kind deed, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''Can't remember where, but at a young age I read that 'it takes a moment of kindness to brighten others’ lives..' and it is one of the things that has stuck with me growing up,'' he said.

''I shared the joy of my birthday this year in the streets of Accra, listened to stories, shared laughter. My heart is full ❤️,'' Kenneth added.

The heartwarming pictures have garnered positive remarks from his followers underneath the post.

Sweet remarks:

Akuaheritage commented:

''❤️❤️❤️❤️Bless you.''

Nanabel_nanabel said:

''May God continue to bless you so that you will be a blessing to others always❤️.''

Imkwakuboakye remarked:

''God bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

''The people’s man. inspirational,'' Deezydothis said.

Ghanaian co-founder named in Bloomberg's New Economy Catalysts for 2021

In a separate story, Ghanaian co-founder and chief executive officer of Farmerline, Alloysius Attah, has been named in Bloomberg's New Economy Catalysts for 2021, according to graphic.com.gh.

Bloomberg, a private financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in New York, announced the launch of its New Economy Catalysts featuring public and private sector innovators and entrepreneurs on June 7.

Alloysius Attah was selected alongside other innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs for creating true impact in his field for a more equitable and sustainable global future.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen