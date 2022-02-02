Osei Kwame Despite has become a household name when talking about remarkable people who have built great wealth for themselves in Ghana.

Like a number of successful people, Despite came from a humble beginning but was able to build an empire of businesses through hard work, dedication and good investment.

Over the years, he has been able to come up with smart business ideas that have attracted massive wealth for him.

In honour of his 60th birthday celebration, YEN.com.gh has compiled all the businesses the brilliant Ghanaian millionaire has established in his lifetime.

1. Opening radio stations

The millionaire's love for music and broadcasting inspired him to establish Peace FM on May 25, 1999. After that came Okay FM and Neat FM located in Accra, and Hello FM in Kumasi.

2. Starting a made-easy food line

Despite brilliantly came up with the idea to start a business which saw some of Ghana's most enjoyed traditional dishes processed into easy-to-prepare forms.

He therefore started the Neat food line which features processed plantain, cocoyam and cassava into powder form to be cooked as fufu.

3. Investing in beverage and salt production

In addition to his earlier established companies, the business minded man ventured into the production of chocolate drinks popularly known as 'This Way' and then iodated salt brand known as U2 Salt, situated in Winneba.

4. Establishing a thriving television station

With a partner, he co-founded the popular Akan tv station, United Television (UTV) which has been excelling since it commenced.

5. Going into savings and loans

Despite is also a co-founder and the Vice-chairman of the well-known financial institution, Best Point Savings and Loans Limited.

