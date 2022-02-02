Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his photos and wishful thoughts

The CEO of the Despite Group of companies marked his 60th Birthday in style as he stormed his hometown with his friends from the East Legon Fitness Club

The East Legon Fitness Club members surprised the business mogul with a very massive birthday cake with lots of his photos engraved on it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular successful business man, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turns plus one today , February 2, 2022 .

The successful business man and philanthropist turned 60 years and celebrated this milestone as his went to his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti region.

He commemorated his birthday celebration with the company of members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, which is made up of his business associates and comrades who are of his caliber.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's cake.source: Instagram/@utv

Source: Instagram

Osei Kwame Despite was surprised with a very massive birthday by the club members and has got many fans and social media users jaw-dropped looking at its size and how elaborate it is.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video going viral, the group members were seen cutting the 6-tier-birthday cake which was embedded with many photos of the birthday celebrant and also had some beautiful Adinkra patterns in it.

Watch Video Here

Members of the club are seen chanting loudly and singing the tune of 'Happy Birthday' as they all surround the cake with much euphoria.

Watch Photo Here

The birthday cake had some photos of himself in traditional looks and others were of his wife and himself together.

Social media reactions

@isobaakoro

"Who else has noticed Dr Osei and his son @_kennedyosei both have unique dates of birth together? I’m same date with his son and two years ago was 10102020 and now is 02022020. I tap into this blessings and Divine Exemption from both of you. Amen"

@eunicelinablinks

"GOD bless you for the love, help you show to people who do not have like us. Even if I haven't received anything from you yet, God continues to bless you and your family, long life and good health care Dr. Osei kwame Despite"

@ansabalizzy

"Tapping from your blessings Daddy"

Despite Storms town in Luxury car as he celebrates 60th birthday today

The successful business man and philanthropist turned 60 years today, and many social media users and fans are celebrating on their feeds with beautiful photos of his and wishful thoughts.

In a celebration mood, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has been spotted in a new video going viral storming the streets with one of his very luxurious automobiles together with his long time friend and business associate, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Source: YEN.com.gh