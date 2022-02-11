Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare, the winner of the 2019 Spelling Bee competition in Ghana made way for his sister to also win the trophy

The 10-year-old girl called N’Adom Darko-Asare has become the winner of the 2022 Spelling Bee championship

Ghanaians on social media have been congratulating the duo, their family as well as the teachers involved in the beatufiul success story

In 2019, a 13-year-old boy by the name Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare emerged as the winner of the Spelling Bee competition in Ghana and went ahead to represent the country at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

When he received the ultimate prize, Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare's sister who was only seven years old at the time was captured in a photo smiling at the trophy.

Three years later, N’Adom Darko-Asare has also won the competition and his brother was there to support her, which was also captured in a beautiful photo.

Regarding the development, the official Spelling Bee shared photos of the brilliant siblings in a post captioned:

This morning all we have to say is - JUST BELIEVE. In 2019, N'Adom's brother [Kwabena] won The Spelling Bee and represented Ghana at the Scripps. In 2022 N'Adom is The Spelling Bee champion and will represent Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Social media reactions

Ebenezer Ace Kojo Sarfsch said:

She had her eyes on the trophy in 2019 (from the picture), and grabbed it in 2022. It runs in the family

Alex Ansah Kofi Owusu indicated:

Congratulations to the family, the teachers and their School. More blessings and love.

Ayisha Abdulai Abu commented:

Their parents must be very proud of them. Congratulations to the young lady

When N'Adom's brother represented Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported in 2019 that Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare, 13, a student at DPS International in Ghana arrived in the US to represent Ghana in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Young Ghanaian word-brain, Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare, arrived in the US to participate in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He was the only African participating in this year's event. Kwabena emerged winner of the 2019 National Spelling Bee in Ghana, taking over from 2018 national champion, Shifa Amankwa-Gabbey.

Yoofi Baah of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, was the first runner-up and Jeremy Agyei Baafour-Agyei also of DPS International Ghana emerged 2nd Runner-up.

