A University of Mines and Technology student by the name of Angela Apiaah Eshun has recently been crowned winner of the maiden Miss Cocoa Ghana 2021.

A publication by UMaT shared that Angela, a 19-year- old is a Computer Science and Engineering student at the school.

Beauty of an Engineer: Computer Science and Engineering Student Wins Miss Cocoa Ghana 2021

The ceremony took place on January 8, 2022 at the Exopa Burg, Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The pageant was themed, 'Sustaining cocoa production in Ghana through beauty pageantry'.

The aim of the pageant according to Princess Dede Tetteh, the chief executive officer of 'Miss Cocoa Ghana' is to highlight the essence of Agriculture using Cocoa as a major area among the youth, UMaT reported.

Princess Dede Tetteh added that the focus was to use young females to promote cocoa growth in Ghana.

12 ladies were selected to partake in the pageant out of 20 ladies from the preliminary audition.

Six ladies made it to the final event of which Angela Apiaah Eshun was crowned winner.

Ghanaian makes history as first Black person to win top international pageant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian model, Abena Akuaba Appiah, made history as the first black person to win the Miss Grand International beauty pageant.

She emerged the winner out of over 60 contestants from around the world during its eighth year which was held in Thailand.

The event was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Show DC Hall in the capital city of the Asian nation. According to the organisers, the pageant seeks to empower women, and also promote tourism, and other social causes. The runner-ups were Samantha Bernardo (Philippines), Ivana Batchelor (Guatemala), and Aurra Kharishma (Indonesia.)

“As a queen, my aim is to inspire and motivate young women to be the best versions of themselves and to encourage them to follow their dreams and passions," Appiah said after winning the crown.

"My ultimate goal is to create an organisation that helps individuals feel confident after suffering severe bullying.”

