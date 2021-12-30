It takes practice and determination to know which part of one’s career fits you most. Yui Ishikawa changed from one form of acting to another and has since scaled heights. Her acting has made her create one of the most advanced WordPress designs on the Yui website.

Yui Ishikawa is a Japanese stage actress and voice actress. She started her career as a stage actress and later became a voice actress in 2007. She is famous for her voicing role in several anime series.

Yui’s role in the anime series (China Kousaka) has made her attend anime conventions worldwide. The award-winning actress is also affiliated with the Sunaoka office before Matt management.

Early life

Yui Ishikawa was born on May 30 1989, in Hyogo, Prefecture. Her father’s name is Ryuzo Hayashi Honda, while her mother is Keiko Han. Yui is a sister to Taichi Honda, Marin Honda and Sara Honda.

Career

Yui started working with Sunaoka Office but currently works for Mitt Management. The star started her career as a stage actress and later became a voice actress in 2007.

She became famous for her starring characters in anime series such as Violet Evergarden and Mikasa Ackerman. She has appeared in voice acting in multiple movies, mostly anime series. They include;

Heroic Age (2007)

The Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk (2008)

Darker than Black: Gemini of the Metor (2009)

Attack on Titan Series (2013 to present)

Pokeman Origins (2013)

Gundam Build Fighters (2013)

Lupin III: Princess of the Breeze- Hidden City in the Sky (2013)

Mushishi (2014)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (2014)

Aikatsu! (2014)

Bonjour Sweet Love Patisserie (2014)

Fafner in the Azure: Exodus (2015)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (2015)

Ushio and Tora (2016)

Qualidea Code (2016)

Girlish Number (2016)

Eromanga Seisei (2017)

Aikatsu Stars! (2018)

Violet Evergarden (2018)

Devil’s Line (2018)

Cells at Work (2018)

Kemono Friends 2 (2019)

Azur Lane (2019)

Assassins Pride (2019)

Smile Down the Runway (2020)

The Day I Became a God (2020)

Pokeman Twilight Wings (2020)

Ex-arm (2021)

Tropical Rouge! Pretty Care (2021)

Farewell My Dear Cramer (2021)

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent (2021)

Battle Athlete’s Victory Restart! (2021)

Aikatsu Planet (2021)

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (2021)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 (2021)

The Aquatope on White Sand (2021)

Amaim Warrior at the Borderline (2021)

Police in a Line (TBA)

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform (TBA)

Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall (TBA)

Besides anime series acting, Yui appeared in two original video animation voice performances in OVA, Attack on Titan: Ilse's Notebook (2013) and Alice Gear Aegis (2021).

Moreover, Yui has appeared in voice filming, including;

Newareta Gakuen (2012)

Aikatsu! Music Awards- The Show Where Everyone Gets an Award (2015)

Aikatsu! The Targeted Magical Aikatsu Card (2016)

A Silent Voice (2016)

Kimi dake ni Motetainda (2019)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash (2021)

Tropical Rouge! Pretty Cure the Movie: The Snow Princess and the Miraculous Ring (2021)

Yui has also appeared in video games performances such as:

Granblue Fantasy (2014)

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (2015)

Attack on Titan (2016)

Neir Automata (2017)

Fate/Extella Link (2018)

Punishing: Gray Raven (2019)

Arknights (2020)

Samurai Shodown (2020)

Digimon ReaRise (2020)

Tales of Crestotia (2020)

ALTDEUS: Beyong Chronos (2020)

Fate/Grand Order (2021)

Alchemy Stars (2021)

Kanda Alice mo Suiri Suru (2021)

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (2021)

The voice actress is all rounded in performances as she has also appeared in voice performances of radio and audio recordings such as:

Shocking (2002)

Shabba 2 (2004)

Wind Mystery Papers (2006)

Aquarian age 10th Anniversary Drama CD2- If my family is prosperous, let’s get out of my skin (2009)

Snow Princess Tono Osashima labyrinth (2011)

Desert Diva (2012)

Skull Castle bride (2013)

Christmas Carol (2013)

Together with Symphonic Poetry Jean- only one Migratory Bird (2014)

Attack on Titan (2013)

Yui’s dubbing performances include Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom, dubbing Daniella Pineda and Mortal Engines dubbing Hera Hilmar.

For her incredible performances, Yui has won two awards, namely;

8th Seiyu Awards for Best Supporting Actress (2014)

15th Seiyu Awards for Best Actress (2020)

In line with her career, Yui has attended various anime conventions worldwide, such as Sakura-con in Seattle, Otakuthon in Montreal, Japan Expo in Paris and Madman Anime Festival in Brisbane.

Latest updates

During her 32nd birthday on May 30 2021, Yui announced her marriage to her long-time boyfriend. The move was welcomed by many, and she received many congratulatory messages from her fans and co-actors.

Yui Ishikawa’s net worth

Yui has worked for a long time as an actress, both stage, and voice. Throughout her career, she has accumulated good wealth. As of 2021, Yui Ishikawa’s net worth is $1.5 million.

Yui Ishikawa’s fast facts

How old is Yui Ishikawa? She was born on May 30 1989. She is, therefore, 32 years old as of 2021. Who is Mikasa Ackerman voice actor? Mikasa's voice actor is actress Yui Ishukawa. Are Ishikawa Kaito and Ishikawa Yui related? No. the two are only confused because of their names. Kaito is a swimsuit model, while Yui is an actress. Who shares the same voice as Mikasa? Other voices similar to Mikasa Ackerman’s include 2B and USS Enterprise. Who is the Japanese 2b voice actor? Yui Ishikawa it is. When was Yui Ishikawa’s Violet Everden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll premiered? It was premiered in Germany on August 3, 2019, and was released in Japan on September 6, 2019. What is Yui Ishikawa’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Yui Ishikawa is a successful actress. Having started as a stage actress, she was able to identify her most appropriate acting area. As a result, she ventured into voice acting and has grown her career numerously. Besides voice acting, she has appeared in video animation, film performances, video game performances, radio and audio performances and dubbing roles.

