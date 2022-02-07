Rebecca Akufo-Addo has congratulated N’Adom Aboagyewaa Darko-Asare, a 5th grade student of DPS International School for winning the 2022 Spelling Bee competition

The first runner-up, Nii Odartey Elorm Manyo-Plange and second-runner up, second runner-up Aarna Bhaveshkumar Tailor were applauded for a good competition

The organizers of the competition, teachers and guardians were praised by Rebecca for a good job done

A brilliant 10-year-old Ghanaian young girl known as N’Adom Aboagyewaa Darko-Asare has been crowned winner of the 2022 Spelling Bee competition.

The publication by 3news.com shared that Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of Ghana congratulated the DPS International School 5th grader saying she displayed great brilliance and determination.

Rebecca Akufo Addo with winners of spelling bee competition Photo credit: 3news

She also commended that first runner-up, Nii Odartey Elorm Manyo-Plange from The Roman Ridge School Accra as well as the second-runner up, second runner-up Aarna Bhaveshkumar Tailor of DPS International Ghana, Tema for a good competition.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo went ahead to applaud the organizers of the competition, Young Educators Foundation as well as teachers, sponsors and guardians for their contributions to the success of the program.

Parents and teachers were also admonished to invest more time and resources towards courses that will enable more children partake in competitive activities, 3news.com reported.

The first lady finally wished N'adom the best at the upcoming Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US and prayed she brings the winning trophy to the shells of Africa.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a post on Facebook had The Spelling Bee- GH veiling one of the young ones who participated in their maiden contest back in 2008.

The post shared that Yehowada Boye Sekan was a student of Mary Mother of Good Counsel when he joined the first Spelling Bee. He ended up participating in the competition three times before he moved to the next level of education.

Yehowada attended SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema wher he completed his IGCSE and IB.

He had his tertiary education at the University of Nottingham. After successfully acquiring a law degree from the school, he works as a lawyer in the United Kingdom.

