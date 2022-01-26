Pretty black twin girls, Megan and Morgan Boyd made waves on social media at the age of 4 when their photos surfaced online

Their mother, Stephanie Boyd upon realizing how different the eye colour of her children were, decided to showcase their beauty to the world

Megan and Morgan Boyd have built a huge following for themselves online and are admired by people across the world

A recent publication by CELBMAG sighted by YEN.com.gh featured gorgeous twin girls identified as Megan and Morgan Boyd.

According to the report, the girls gained worldwide recognition when their pictures surfaced on social media.

Coming into the limelight

Their mother, Stephanie Boyd had them on June 6, 2012 in the United States. Realizing the beautiful feature her daughters possess, she began taking photos of them on Instagram.

The photos went viral and that attracted followers from all parts of the world.

Stephanie Boyd has the habit of dressing the girls in trendy outfits and classy styles and that has contributed to their growth on social media.

Some of the gorgeous photos of the twins have been shared below by YEN.com.gh;

1. Cute Morgan and Megan at a young age

Beautiful black twins Photo credit: megan_morgan_truebluetwins/Instagram

2. The girls in the breathtaking African print

Beautiful black twins, Morgan and Megan Photo credit: megan_morgan_truebluetwins/Instagram

3. The girls with their beautiful mother

Collage of Beautiful black twins, posing with their mother Photo credit: megan_morgan_truebluetwins/Instagram

4. Spending quality time with their father

Beautiful Megan and Morgan posing with their dad Photo credit: megan_morgan_truebluetwins/Instagram

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, gave birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April. In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''it was obvious they weren’t identical.''

''As the months went by, their differences become more and more noticeable. Cole now has brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin like his half-Jamaican dad, while Klay has a head of blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion like his white mom,'' she said.

Jade Ball and her partner, Kade, are constantly fielding questions about their little boys.

''Some people don't believe that they're twins. They can’t get their heads around it because they look so different.''

The adorable twins have personalities that are just as unique, said Ball.

''Klay is the mischievous one and into absolutely everything. He likes to dance and climb, whereas Cole has always been happy to just sit back and watch and take it all in,” Ball revealed. But both enjoy having their photo taken.''

Source: YEN.com.gh